Our Favorite Characters from ‘Tokyo Revengers’ Return in the Anime’s Christmas Showdown Trailer

The Anime’s Christmas Showdown Trailer Resurrects Our Favorite ‘Tokyo Revengers’ Characters

Tokyo Revengers is one of the most memorable anime to debut in 2021, thanks to its compelling cast of characters and unique story — and, fortunately for fans, it will be renewed for a second season.

The anime would return for another chapter, this time covering the Christmas Showdown Arc, according to Jump Festa.

A new Tokyo Revengers trailer promises a lot of action in the near future.

Tokyo Revengers has grown in popularity over the last year, whether it’s because of Ken Wakui’s manga series, its anime adaptation, or the recent live-action adaptation.

According to Oricon rankings, the manga even outsold hits like Attack on Titan and Chainsaw Man in the first half of 2021, according to Anime News Network.

With so many people reading the Tokyo Revengers manga, it’s understandable that fans want more of the story.

When Jump Festa 2022 announced the anime’s return, they were ecstatic.

The next episode of Tokyo Revengers will focus on the Christmas Showdown Arc, which will pick up where the characters left off at the end of season 1 and show the consequences of Takemichi’s time travel.

Tokyo Revengers received the first trailer for its upcoming Christmas Showdown Arc along with its big Jump Festa announcement.

Despite the title, it is expected to be just as bloody and action-packed as the first season.

It also shows Takemichi’s return to the future.

After his girlfriend was murdered by the Tokyo Manji Gang in the first season, the anime’s main character went back in time.

In order to change her fate, he embarked on an adventure filled with gang politics.

When he returned to his own timeline, he discovered that things had changed dramatically since he had left.

Fans of Tokyo Revengers were left wondering what happened to characters like Mikey in the present timeline after the finale.

Takemichi’s role as a leader at Toman was also revealed, something he’ll have to navigate now that he’s back.

The new footage shows him in that role, implying that his new role will present him with more challenges.

Now that fans are anticipating the next chapter of the anime, when can they expect to see their favorite Tokyo Revengers characters once more? Unfortunately, Liden Films has yet to announce a release date…

