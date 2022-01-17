Our Favorite Grandin Road Furniture Will Make Your House a (Stylish) Home

Our happy place is at home.

It’s our safe haven, our haven from the stresses of everyday life.

It’s where we sleep and dream, relax with a good book, and laugh late into the night while watching a sitcom marathon on TV.

Whether you live in a multi-story house or a city apartment, keeping a comfortable and beautiful home is essential to finding even more happiness in those moments.

Adding a few new pieces of furniture, or even just one, can completely transform the feel of a room, making it more inviting, functional, and personal.

If you’re ready for a change, let us show you some of Grandin Road’s best furniture pieces for 2022 and beyond!

Swivel Glider Simeon

Look no further than this Simeon chair’s pillowy softness for an impeccable blend of calming coziness and timeless elegance.

Its fabric is designed for heavy-duty wear and has a 360o swivel mechanism, so you can enjoy this chair for years and years (and years)!

Grandin Road has the Simeon Swivel Glider for (dollar)899!

Recliner by Beau

Not every recliner has to be a colossal, puffy eyesore.

This one is made of PU leather and has a classic, room-enhancing style.

It also reclines very far back, making it ideal for napping in front of the TV after dinner!

Grandin Road has the Beau Recliner for (dollar)899!

Ava Slipcovered Sofa with Chaise

When it comes to this feather-and-foam couch and its performance fabric slipcovers, having a sofa with a chaise is a game-changer.

You’ll also get four throw pillows with your purchase!

Grandin Road is currently offering the Ava Chaise Slipcovered Sofa for (dollar)2,399!

Collins Couch

The hand-tacked nailhead trim on this genuine leather sofa will be a conversation starter.

However, it isn’t just about the appearance.

It’s incredibly relaxing and ideal for lazy Sundays.

At Grandin Road, you can get the Collins Sofa for only (dollar)2,799!

Ramsey Stools for the Bar and Counter

When we first saw the Ramsey, we exclaimed, “Oh!”

The handcrafted rattan and cane made us very happy.

