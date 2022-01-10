‘Our Government Was Not Interested in Having Him’: Why John Lennon Couldn’t Play at Woodstock

Michael Lang, a co-founder of the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival, died in January.

Lang’s career in the music industry was crowned by the renowned music festival.

It wasn’t without its flaws, though.

Lang had trouble securing some of the acts he wanted to perform during the three-day festival, including John Lennon, among other issues.

However, John was barred from performing by The Beatles, who were breaking up at the time, as well as the US government.

The Beatles appeared to be on the verge of disbanding in 1969.

Each of the Fab Four had considered leaving at one point or another by that time.

In Peter Jackson’s new three-part documentary, The Beatles: Get Back, we recently saw what happened when George Harrison briefly quit the group.

So, when Lang was putting together the lineup for Woodstock at the time, it seemed unlikely that he’d be able to get one of the biggest bands in the world because they were feuding.

Not to mention that since 1966, The Beatles had sworn off touring and performing in any capacity.

Getting the band was a near-impossibility.

It was, however, possible to get one of the Fab Four.

The festival’s organizers invited John to perform, but the US government had other plans.

“The Beatles weren’t touring at the time…and were on the verge of breaking up,” Lang told Billboard in 2009.

I invited John Lennon to come with the Plastic Ono Band, but our government was not interested because of his Vietnam War position, and he had been busted (for drugs) in England, so they used that as an excuse.”

In May 1968, John and his then-girlfriend Yoko Ono were arrested in their London home for drug possession.

According to History, John later pled guilty out of fear of being deported by the government.

He didn’t want to add to her anxiety after she’d already had a miscarriage.

He was fined £150 and warned that a repeat offense would result in a year in prison.

In 1969, he was barred from entering the United States because of this offense.

On the other hand, The Beatles were in the middle of recording Abbey Road at the time of Woodstock, so they wouldn’t have had time to attend the festival…

