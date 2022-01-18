Our Picks: 7 of the Best Lululemon Activewear Finds

7 of the Best Lululemon Activewear Finds

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for certain product and service links.

The activewear brand lululemon has been a staple in our wardrobe since its inception.

We’ve dabbled in other athletic styles, but lulu will always have a special place in our hearts.

Although some retailers offer lower prices, lululemon’s products have proven to be durable.

The high-quality sweat-wicking fabric can handle the demands of any workout, and the yoga pants we bought over a decade ago are still in excellent condition!

We try to invest in pieces that will enhance our athletic experience or elevate our loungewear collection, despite the temptation to buy the entire lululemon collection.

Here are seven of our favorite finds that you need to have in your closet right now.

Plus, they’re all best-sellers! Keep reading to shop our favorite lululemon picks.

1st.

Leggings are a type of leggings that are

These iconic Align high-rise leggings have developed a cult following.

These yoga pants are figure-flattering and buttery soft, and they start at just (dollar)98!

2. Inventive+ phrasing

a set of tanks

This V-neck Align tank is the “best top lulu ever made,” according to one shopper. Designed with an added shelf brad for extra support, this tank is ideal for working out or going out — and it’s only (dollar)58!

3. If you’re looking for a

jogging

Our Favorite: We can’t get enough of these ultra-comfy Align joggers.

They’re ideal for low-impact exercise, errands, or travel, and they’re only (dollar)98!

4. Inventive+ paraphrase

slacks

Our Top Pick: Run, don’t walk, to get these lululemon lightweight lined running shorts, which also feature easy-access pockets for on-the-go storage — and they’re only (dollar)98!

a.

Anoraks

This water-resistant down jacket with a detachable hood will keep you warm on your next run.

The lightweight piece, according to one shopper, is “worth every penny” — it’s only (dollar)198!

6. be resourceful

Shirts with a long sleeve

Layer up with this seamless long sleeve shirt when working out outside on a cold day.

Slim-fitting.

