our selection of books to escape from confinement

Attention, this book covered with purple velvet opens like a Pandora’s box. Visual kaleidoscope of the history of Western art, it illustrates, like a game, the mad erudition and the virtuosity of the surrealist master. Until then, only poets and authors like T. S. Eliot or Italo Calvino had introduced the symbols of the tarot between the lines.

Dali was the first painter, Niki de Saint Phalle followed him as a sculptor in his Tuscan Tarot Garden. Like all tarot cards, the Tarot Dali contains 78 blades, or 22 for the great mysteries and the great stages of life, love, death, the devil. And 56 blades for small arcana, divided into four categories: sticks, cups, swords and deniers. In each, four court cards represent an ideal type: the valet (or page or princess), the knight, the queen and the king.

Tarots, mirror of the unconscious and of destiny, lend themselves to legends. They surround with their scandal the creation of this formidable game by this devil of artist, at the beginning of the 1970s, for an American publishing house. Dali represents himself, mustaches ahead, on the map of the Mage, surrounded by flames which symbolize vital energy. Gala is the Empress, who holds the scepter and the globe. It is “Genius” !

Tarot Dali, by Johannes Fiebig, Taschen, 50 euros.

Hollywood on the Nile, de Noël Howard, Marie-Noëlle Tranchant’s choice

Painter, decorator, extra, stuntman, director, man of Franco-American culture and all-terrain humor, Noël Howard is an amazing guide to penetrate the blockbusters of the great era. Hollywood on Nile about the filming of Land of the Pharaohs by Howard Hawks, in 1954.

On the French Riviera, Noël Howard meets Hawks who asks him with his eyes fixed on the Mediterranean: “ Where is Egypt? “” Straight ahead, and left. “” Christmas, I’m going to build a pyramid! ” No sooner said than done.

William Faulkner is a screenwriter with Harry Kurnitz, one by the bottle, the other by pen. Kurnitz claims that the only contribution of the Nobel Prize in Literature to the screenplay is a visit by Cheops to the construction site of his pyramid, calling out to the foreman: “ So how’s it going, the job? Alexandre Trauner invents pharaonic decorations. Hawks cancels the horses and discards the carts built at Cinecittà when he learns that they did not exist at the time.

“ By changing some decorative elements, we can resell them to Hélène de Troie Suggests Trauner. The filmmaker orders thousands of extras. The handling of this fictional army gives rise to surreal episodes. Hawks contemplates this epic chaos: “ It looks like the construction of a pyramid by Laurel and Hardy. “

Spirou and the bubble men , by Franquin, the choice of Olivier Delcroix

Instead of indulging in Black Ideas, let’s re-read the Franquin of the Golden Age, dashing, inventive, to say the best. Let’s take a discreet gem: Spirou and the bubble men, following the Moray lair, a pure and rhythmic thriller focused on underwater exploration. Franquin thus plunges Spirou into the world of silence.

Graphically dazzling, with its impeccable cutting and precise framing, this album distils a more poetic intrigue. It is mainly about a rich ecological misanthropist and Spirou’s intense surprise. Aboard his single-seat submarine, our favorite groom suddenly thinks he sees a cow 200 m deep! The true-fake villain in history will end up making amends.

Sweet unscrupulous dreamer, Monsieur d’Oups secretly built an ideal underwater city as designed by the architect of the sea Jacques Rougerie. And he wants to keep it secret “Far from the frantic stupidity of the world from above”. A visionary, Franquin stigmatizes the consumer society running to its loss, dreaming of the confinement of man under the oceans. Here is France under a bell well obliged … to wedge the bubble by reading her albums.

Dupuis.

The Garden of Virtues, by Jacqueline Kelen, the choice of Marie-Noëlle Tranchant

A garden is a place “ not wild, natural, but cultivated and maintained with love and patience by man “Writes Jacqueline Kelen in The Garden of Virtues (Salvator). Whether exterior or interior, it calls upon the same human faculties, knowledge of the given nature and work “ which is the place of our freedom, of our will “

His work is a wonderful ” tutorial “ to guide us in the learning of moral life. “ Today we live far below our means: the human being is infinitely more noble, more free than we think. “

Arete, virtue in ancient Greek, is the name of the queen full of reason and kindness that Ulysses meets on the island of Pheacia, “ where peace, abundance and joy reign ” Jacqueline Kelen visits the four cardinal virtues, strength, prudence, temperance and justice, with poets, philosophers, spiritual writers and artists who have always sought the excellence of the human being, born to rise and improve. “ There are four of them, number of the earth, indicating all directions, the four cardinal points, because they concern all men. “

We acquire them through exercise, “ like arts and crafts Said Aristotle. Excellent exercise for these times of confinement where all the interior gardens are open.

Under the sign of Capricorn , an adventure by Corto Maltese, the choice of Olivier Delcroix

It’s not Corto Maltese’s best-known album. But it’s the most endearing. With Under the sign of Capricorn, the most romantic of the ninth art sailors takes us on a journey without leaving our room.

Salt spray, yawls with puffy sails, seagulls hovering in the sky … Nourished by Stevenson, Melville, London, the Italian Hugo Pratt (1929-1995) followed up on The Ballad of the Salt Sea. He therefore embarks his long-distance reader from the first box. We discover a great pensive sailor on the veranda of a Paramaribo pension. Corto Maltese lazily lighting a thin cigar with his legs resting on the edge of the balcony “As if he were playing for an invisible audience”. It is also said in the comment: “You could immediately see that he was” a man of destiny “. “

Secret and charmer, sometimes vigilante, sometimes rebellious with a big heart, hunter of treasures or lost civilizations, Corto is the literary adventurer par excellence. Of all the comic book heroes, he is perhaps the most fascinating. He is the one who says: “Women would be wonderful if you could fall into their arms without falling into their hands.” And philosopher, with that!

Editions Casterman

Munch, the colors of neurosis , by Atle Naess, the choice of Valérie Duponchelle

It’s a life started in a godly home in Norway “ where the devil was part of everyday mythology ” This cynic laughs and tracks down quarrelsome couples. “ He had big horns on his forehead, horse hooves and a tail, his body was all black We say to the children.

Edvard Munch was born on this long night of the northern winter, December 12, 1863, and received the name of his pastor grandfather. His father, a military doctor, is an anxious man whom his piety makes austere. His mother died of tuberculosis when Edvard was 5 years old. Then his sister Sophie, aged 15. The death of his family, death in itself, will haunt him all his life.

The first expressionist painting in art history? The Sick Child caused a scandal at his exhibition in Kristiania (Oslo) in 1885. The vertical streaks of painting – from “ blur! – represent the eyelashes of the painter or the observer of the scene. The life of this handsome man worked by the desire and the raw freedom of the bohemian, is a formidable obstinacy which goes beyond the incessant lack of money, hunger, betrayals. Like his Cry, his “paintings are pieces of fabric of the soul“

“ Munch, the colors of neurosis “, By Atle Naess (Hazan).

Dictionary in love with Napoleon, by Jean Tulard, the choice of Béatrice de Rochebouët

A member of the Academy of Moral and Political Sciences, Jean Tulard was always a lover of Napoleon, even if he only discovered him in third grade in his mother’s old Malet textbook. Hence this succulent dictionary which “could pass for a will“Says its author, so many books he has written (Napoleon, published in 2011 is a Bible!), lectured, lectured on this hero who still exerts an immense power of fascination.

“ He is the most admired and hated character in our history, the founder of our institutions and the synonym of military glory, but we blame him for the deaths of the Grand Army and the re-establishment of slavery in our colonies, explains l ‘historian. One can however speak of Napoleon with admiration, without concealing his errors and weaknesses. “

Rigorous, this dictionary is a sum of very funny little stories, from the Bee sewn on the coronation mantle (in reference to that of Childéric in the time of the Merovingians) in Waterloo, the battle that fascinated painters, memorialists, filmmakers and musicians . It emerges the image of an emperor who in no way strangled the Revolution but saved its conquests.

Jean Tulard, Plon, 2012.

The right to laziness, by Paul Lafargue, the choice of Nathalie Simon

“The proletariat (…) must return to its natural instincts, that it proclaims the rights of laziness, a thousand and a thousand times more noble and more sacred than the phthisis human rights, concocted by the metaphysical lawyers of the bourgeois revolution; that he forces himself to work only three hours a day, to laze and bombard the rest of the day and night “, wrote Paul Lafargue in his essay in 1880. Let’s not be the slave of time, let’s use it freely.

Ignoring the “Religion of work” who kills “All the finest faculties”, the friend of Pierre-Joseph Proudhon, the co-founder of the French Workers’ Party, fought to reduce, with progress, the time spent on work. Fighting “This strange madness which possesses the working classes of the nations where capitalist civilization reigns”. In favor of free will, inaction whatever the social class. Paul Lafargue erects laziness in “Mother of arts and noble virtues” (Joseph Kessel).

The economist probably read Praise of idleness, Seneca, to advocate leisure, the full enjoyment of life. Follower of the ideas of Karl Marx, of which Laura, one of the daughters, was his wife, Paul Lafargue and his wife committed suicide during the night of November 25 to 26, 1911. As if to escape time.

The right to laziness, by Paul Lafargue, The Pocket Discovery / Essays.

The Hussar on the roof, by Jean Giono, the choice of Philibert Humm

When the hussars climb on the roofs, it is often a sign that the world is going well. Four years after the publication of Plague, which everyone now reads or rereads, appears in France The Hussar on the roof (1951).

Where Camus detailed through his characters trapped in the city the different attitudes towards the epidemic (solidarity, courage, opportunism, selfishness …), Giono unleashes his mount and takes us on a crazy adventure.

Against the cholera that raged in Provence around 1830, the young Angelo Pardi, Piedmontese carbonaro, fought with the weapons that his author had kindly given him: two pommel pistols, a keen sense of honor and tremendous unconsciousness heroes or fools. When a doctor tells him to flee when he still can, Angelo instead offers to help him rub the sick. Head up, he crosses the rubble without fear or reproach. His remedy for contagion? Do not give in to panic and despise the disease. From the tiles of Manosque, where the common dying soon cornered him, Angelo contemplates the splendours of the landscape and finds time to fall in love … Never has life breathed so much in the kingdom of the dead. Camus or Giono, Giono or Camus, we prefer not to choose between plague and cholera.

Picasso’s Century, by Pierre Cabanne, the choice of Valérie Duponchelle

“When he started painting, Van Gogh was still alive; in the luminous paths around Aix, Cézanne repeated, with almost religious attention, his favorite motif, the Sainte-Victoire mountain; Gauguin was about to leave for Tahiti. “

Thus speaks the late Pierre Cabanne, critic and historian of prolific art (1921-2007), in The Century of Picasso, of his great man, born October 25, 1881 in Malaga and died, at age 91, April 8, 1873, at the Notre-Dame-de-Vie farmhouse in Mougins. This book is as much that of genius as of labor, of The Birth of Cubism (1881-1912) at The era of metamorphoses (1912-1937), of Guernica and war (1937-1955) at Glory and Solitude (1955-1973).

Picassos is still not very concerned with being a creator, underlines this observer, close to his subject but not confused by devotion, who wrote there the Bible of modern art: four volumes Folio Essais, a breathtaking tale of 833 pages, written in 1975 for Denoël, then revised and increased in 1992 for Gallimard. “It’s not what the artist does that counts, but what he is”said the artist, “extraordinary man of spectacle“, Bullfights of which he becomes the hero to his cruel loves where he is Bluebeard, and worker of solitude who advances like the peasant behind his furrow. This Picasso, an absolute character, can be read and reread, without being exposed in the end.

Blake and Mortimer, The Evil Trap, from E. P. Jacobs, the choice of Olivier Delcroix

Ah, re-read Blake and Mortimer during confinement! Let’s look at an album less known than The yellow mark, The Secret of the Swordfish or The Mystery of the Great Pyramid : The Evil Trap, released in 1962 but prohibited in France by censorship “Because of the violence and the hideousness of these images”.

The blow was hard for E.P. Jacobs, creator of Blake and Mortimer, then at the peak of his art at 58 years old. Virtuoso variation on the theme “ wellsien From the time machine, this 9th album accumulates pieces of bravery. At the heart of this leaping comic book, the hero is confined to the chronoscaph, lost in the abyss of time, facing a dizzying sensation: the loss of time markers, the fear of not knowing what day it is. Misunderstood masterpiece in the form of a precision timepiece, the story is a tremendous extrapolation of the expression: “It was a good time.”

Optimistic in spite of everything, Jacobs concludes with a positive image: Mortimer back in his day, smoking a pipe in a hospital bed surrounded by reassuring nurses. And this falling moral: what if the good time was the present?

Knock, by Jules Romains, the choice of Philibert Humm

These days, the whole of France is taking the pulse and the temperature. If sometimes it bothers you too, or rather tickles you, especially after you have eaten veal’s head with vinaigrette, we can highly recommend that you consult Jules Romains.

His Knock, created in 1933 by Louis Jouvet, is made without appointment in all good libraries. True false knowing, Doctor Knock did not acquire his science with the faculty but by reading the notices of medicine.

At 9 years old, he already knew by heart whole tirades on the imperfect exemption of the constipated… Enough to authorize him to treat the population of the borough of Saint-Maurice. Population alas in perfect health.

It doesn’t matter, given that “ every healthy person is a patient who ignores himself ” In the country, Knock diagnoses who is better and puts his ankle with musket, the pharmacist – “ the doctor who cannot rely on a first-rate pharmacist is a general who goes to battle without artillery “

We laugh at the patient’s gullibility, her new anxieties, her navel-gazing. After which, the book closed, we run to take the temperature.

In pocket editions.

Extract of Knock awith Louis Jouvet in the film directed by Guy Lefranc, in 1951.

High curiosity, by Maurice Rheims, the choice of Béatrice de Rochebouët

One day in June 1935, a young trainee auctioneer was sworn in and his colleagues joined forces to offer him his first ivory hammer! The name of the academician Maurice Rheims – received under the Dome in 1977 – has remained engraved in the annals of the art market.

For thirty-five years on a platform at the Hôtel Drouot, this man, originally from a Jewish family in Lorraine, exercised this “funny job that is akin to the performing arts“As he said, being”a kind of justice responsible for keeping the balance equal between the one who wishes to dispose of the object at the highest price and the neighbor who is burning to acquire it for cheap, for nothing“

Published in 1975 by Robert Laffont, High curiosity is like a large autobiographical fresco where this curious scholar of everything has awarded almost 15 million objects, from the most mediocre to the most sublime: from the planetarium of the Palace of Discovery, to the Emperor’s hat worn in Wagram, via the filly who won the Prix de Diane or the cleaver which cut Louis XVI’s neck. Without counting the innumerable Rembrandt, Goya, Cézanne or Renoir. The small auction world also remembers that it could have exported the Drouot brand to the United States but it missed the chance …

The Adventures of Tintin, The Temple of the Sun, the choice of Olivier Delcroix

The Adventures of Tintin by Hergé, that’s safe, tangible, the stamped masterpiece. Sixty-two pages of total, absolute escape, orchestrated by one of the masters of 20th century comics.

Instinctively, we think of diving back into The Mysterious Star. But, from the first pages, the silhouette of the prophet Philippulus howling “at the end of the worldBrings too brutally to our daily coronavirus version. Let’s opt for The Temple of the Sun. If there was only one left, it would be this one. Solar album if there is one (despite its dark cover in an Inca tomb), it constitutes a precipitate of the genius of Hergé: mystery, adventure, exoticism, Inca treasure, cow humor (“ When angry lama … “), Without forgetting the final eclipse!

A wonderful introduction to all of Tintin’s albums. However, on page 53, while the Dupond