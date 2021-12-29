There are some Spanish scenes in ‘West Side Story’ that are not subtitled out of respect.

‘Out of Respect,’ ‘West Side Story’ has Spanish scenes without subtitles.

Disney’s newest project is West Side Story, a film based on the long-running Broadway musical as well as the 1961 film.

The new West Side Story is notable not only for its star-studded cast, but also for its production team, which includes legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg as director and co-producer.

In recent months, Spielberg has opened up about the making of West Side Story on several occasions. During the film’s press conference, Spielberg revealed why fans should not expect subtitles during the Spanish scenes.

West Side Story 2021 has been in the works for a long time, with Spielberg joining the project in 2018.

Filming began in 2019 and ended in the summer of the same year.

However, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic caused the release of West Side Story to be delayed by more than a year.

In mid-December 2021, it was finally released in theaters, and it received immediate critical acclaim.

Fans and critics alike have praised the all-new West Side Story for expanding on themes from the original stage production and the 1961 film.

It features not only rousing musical numbers, but also a tragic love story.

It has received numerous nominations and awards, including a Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture – MusicalComedy and a Critic’s Choice Award nomination for Best Picture, according to IMDb.

It’s likely to be recognized as one of the best films of 2021.

In his reimagining of West Side Story, Spielberg has been forthright about his desire for authenticity.

As a result, rather than being used for throwaway lines in the original, Spanish is spoken onscreen without subtitles in the film.

“It was out of respect that we didn’t subtitle any of the Spanish,” Spielberg said at the film’s press conference, according to Insider.

Without any assistance, that language had to coexist in equal measure with English.”

The legendary director expressed his hope that the

