Outdoor Christmas decorations, including a life-size Santa, are on display at the Radford family’s millionaire mansion.

At their millionaire’s mansion, the Radford family displays outdoor Christmas decorations, including a life-size Santa Claus.

Sue Radford, a mother of 22 children, decorates their home with two trees and hundreds of ornaments for Christmas.

And now, Britain’s most famous family has added to their festive display by erecting massive outdoor Christmas decorations in front of their home in Morecambe, Lancashire.

Two light-up reindeer stand next to an enormous life-size inflatable Santa on the front lawn of the former care home.

Sue and Noel have also been busy decorating their front door with a chic garland, a traditional wreath, and a wooden reindeer guarding the threshold.

At the beginning of December, the family decorated their home for Christmas with three trees, 25 stockings, and hundreds of baubles.

Sue and Noel Radford posted a vlog on YouTube about holiday decorating their “millionaire mansion.”

Noel began the lengthy video by explaining that his wife had to exchange a tree she ordered online for a smaller one because it wouldn’t fit in their living room, but that they’d found the perfect size tree for their home.

“We’ve just returned to swap the Christmas tree Sue ordered online – it was too big, so this one will actually fit in the living room now,” he said, as he videoed the damage their garden had sustained during the recent storms.

Then it was time to get to work on the decorating, with all of the kids pitching in.

The main Christmas tree, in addition to a mostly pink tree in the kitchen, was in the dining room, where they hung red and white baubles, as well as the kids’ homemade ones.

There were also baubles for their stillborn son Alfie in 2014, as well as their parents who had passed away.

Sue exclaimed in the vlog that she would “do them another day” after seeing a rainbow-colored Christmas tree set up in one of the mansion’s many bedrooms.

In addition to the living room tree, the fireplace was decked out with 25 stockings, which Sue had to go out and purchase after misplacing her previous ones.

She sighed and asked, “How did you lose 25 stockings?”

Sue said she planned to hang a garland on the grand staircase, and there were several light-up ornaments in the living room.

A large Nutcracker model could also be seen as the camera flashed to the stairwell, with its location in the house yet to be determined.

It was less than a week before the lavish display of decorations

