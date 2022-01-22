Outdoor Voices, Lululemon, Alo, and Other Activewear Brands Have Great Deals This Weekend

Save money while stocking up on fashionable essentials that will help you stick to your fitness goals!

We hand-picked these deals and products because we love them and think you will too, especially at these prices.

We may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links because E! has affiliate relationships.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items.

Prices are correct as of the time of publication.

It’s finally Saturday, which means it’s time to go shopping!

We’ve got you covered if you’re looking for new activewear.

Girlfriend Collective has a 30% off sitewide sale, Athleta has a 20% off sitewide sale, and brands like Alo, Carbon38, and Outdoor Voices have a ton of great deals in their sale sections!

We’ve compiled a list of the top ten places to find bargains on activewear this weekend.

You can run, jump, squat, and tone in confidence with our all-time favorite leggings, which feature micro-performance, double-knit Airlift fabric and a front smoothing panel.

This buttery soft top was made with yogis in mind and will help you sweat in style.

These shorts will lift your booty while highlighting your curves, thanks to the textured compression fabric.

The colorblock design is so adorable!

For a limited time, Girlfriend Collective is offering up to 30% off select styles! We love this cropped bra with a tennis skirt.

There’s no need for a BBL when these leggings can enhance the look of your booty while also providing tummy control! It also doesn’t hurt that these pants have 13,600 five-star reviews on Amazon.

These adorable leggings are made from recycled poly fabric and will make you the best dressed person in your fitness class!

You can get 20% off Athleta’s site until December 123, so stock up on leggings, sports bras, and other activewear essentials.

This warm hoodie is a must-have!

This crossover bra and matching leggings are currently on sale at Bandier.

The square neckline and double strap design on this corset tank will have you looking and feeling confident during your sweat sesh.

Aerie’s bestselling flare leggings are 50% off, and they’ll take you from yoga to lunch with friends in no time.

Check out these can’t-miss Lulus deals if you’re looking for more ways to save!

This Weekend’s Best Deals on Activewear: Outdoor Voices, Lululemon, Alo and More