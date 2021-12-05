‘Outlander’ author Diana Gabaldon swears that what happened to ‘Game of Thrones’ writer George RR Martin will never happen to her — ‘They’ll Never Catch Me,’ she says.

The latest installment of Diana Gabaldon’s popular time-travel fantasy series, Outlander, took seven years to complete.

It’s called Go Tell The Bees That I’m Gone, and it’s the ninth installment of the Outlander saga, which began in 1991.

Go Tell The Bees ended the longest literary Droughtlander ever when it was published in late November.

Jamie and Claire Fraser’s romance, according to Gabaldon, will come to an end with book 10.

However, it is far too early to predict when that book will be published.

However, the author promised that she will not suffer the same fate as Game of Thrones author George R R Martin.

The seven-year gap between Book 8 — Written in My Own Heart’s Blood — and Book 9 was the longest in Gabaldon’s three-decade Outlander series.

The author told Entertainment Weekly that she took so long to write Go Tell The Bees That I Am Gone because of “multiple reasons.”

Diana Gabaldon, author of ‘Outlander,’ explains how she feels when the show deviates from her books.

“In my defense, I should point out that during this time period, I wrote four other books, which I don’t normally do,” Gabaldon explained.

“Another thing was that the show premiered right around the time the eighth book was released.

I’m a consultant for the show, which means they show me everything and ask for my feedback.”

Gabaldon estimates that she spent 45 months “engaged in doing that as well as everything else” while filming the first five seasons of Outlander.

The 69-year-old added that she had two grandchildren during those seven years, which “takes up a little bit of your time.”

Gabaldon admits that writing the new book, which is 900 pages long, was “definitely more of a challenge.”

“It was mostly due to the complicated chronology,” she explains.

The seven-year gap between books in the Outlander series is nothing compared to what fans of George R R Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series have had to wait for.

They’ve been waiting ten years for book six, The Winds of Winter.

Martin’s book was interrupted by Game of Thrones before he could finish it, resulting in a divisive final season.

Gabaldon expresses her feelings in the following way:

