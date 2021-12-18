‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan teases fans that he’s growing his family — ‘Isn’t She Beautiful?’

Sam Heughan has been teasing Outlander fans on social media about his growing family.

That is, his Sassenach Spirits family.

The 41-year-old Scot has been announcing the addition of a limited-edition batch of tequila to his Sassenach Whisky brand’s spirit lineup.

It’s now available in a limited number of markets.

Heughan announced the launch of his Sassenach Whisky brand in the United States on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in February 2020.

The Outlander star brought a bottle for the talk show host to sample, explaining that making his own whisky proved he was a “full-fledged Scot.”

The actor said he’d been working on the whisky for a long time and was “very proud” of the final product.

“It sounds good and tastes better,” he said of the drink.

As he announces that ‘Men in Kilts’ will return for Season 2, Sam Heughan loses a major legal battle.

Since its introduction in the United States and Europe, Heughan’s Sassenach Whisky has been a huge success.

With the launch of The Sassenach Spirits, he’s taking advantage of the opportunity to branch out beyond whisky.

The Sassenach Select Double Wood Reposado tequila is the first in Heughan’s new line.

It’s a limited-edition batch that’s only available in a few markets right now.

On Twitter, Heughan announced that he was growing his spirit family.

Heughan wrote, “IT’S HERE!!! So thrilled and so excited to introduce our latest @SassenachSpirit baby!”

“The Sassenach Select,” as it is known among the Sassenach people.

A partnership steeped in tradition, heritage, and a love of good tequila!!!!!”

In a second tweet, Heughan shared a photo in response to a fan who praised his new tequila bottle and packaging.

“Isn’t she lovely?” he wrote.

“The family is growing!” Heughan wrote in response to yet another Outlander fan.

According to Forbes, Heughan’s new tequila is “born out of friendship.”

Prior to the pandemic, the actor traveled to Mexico to learn about tequila and the Tequileo brand’s history and heritage.

