Outside Justin Bieber’s LA concert after-party, rapper Kodak Black was shot.

Rapper Kodak Black was shot outside a Justin Bieber concert after-party in Los Angeles.

Rapper Kodak Black was shot outside an after-party following Justin Bieber’s show in Los Angeles on Saturday, according to cops.

He was one of three people killed outside the concert.

The shoot took place just hours after Bieber’s performance at the Pacific Design Center in WeHo.

Drake, Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian were among the celebrities who attended the party at Nice Guy, according to TMZ.

According to the outlet, a fight broke out outside the venue when Kodak Black, Gunna, and Lil Baby were on the street; shots reportedly started ringing after the rapper took a swing at someone.

For the most up-to-date information, check out our live blog below…

What location did the shooting take place?

The shooting occurred outside an afterparty at West Hollywood’s The Nice Guy bar, according to police.

‘Multiple shots were fired,’ according to police.

During the altercation, police said multiple shots were fired around 2.45 a.m. Saturday.