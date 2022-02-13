Outside of Justin Bieber’s concert after-party, Kodak Black and three others were injured in a shooting.

Shooting Outside Justin Bieber’s Concert After-Party Injures Kodak Black and Three Others

According to TMZ, Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was exiting the party when the shooting occurred outside of a Los Angeles-area restaurant after Justin Bieber’s concert on Friday.

The Los Angeles Police Department said gunshots were heard on the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard at 2:45 a.m., according to a statement released Saturday morning by the LAPD.

They discovered two victims with gunshot wounds on Saturday morning.

After a “physical altercation between several individuals” outside of The Nice Guy, where Bieber was hosting an after-party after his performance at h.wood and Revolve’s Homecoming Weekend party, the shooting occurred.

Following the shooting, the suspect fled, according to the LAPD.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics then transported two victims to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, and it was later discovered that the two other victims injured in the shooting drove themselves to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

ET has reached out to Black’s and Bieber’s representatives for comment following Saturday’s shooting.

Hailey Bieber, Drake, Tobey Maguire, Khloe Kardashian, and other celebrities were spotted entering The Nice Guy for the Super Bowl weekend event prior to the shooting.

The LAPD is still investigating the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to contact them directly or submit an anonymous tip to their Crime Stoppers tip line.

