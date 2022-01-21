Outside of Ruth Langmore, Julia Garner’s roles in ‘Ozark’

Outside of Ruth Langmore in ‘Ozark,’ Julia Garner has a number of roles.

Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) is Marty Byrde’s (Jason Bateman) reluctant partner in Ozark.

In January, the Netflix original series will return.

Outside of the money-laundering drama, we’re here to remind you of the films and TV shows in which Garner has starred.

If you’re a fan of the Ozarks and think Garner looks familiar, you’ve most likely seen these movies and TV shows.

Ruth Langmore is one of Garner’s best-known roles.

But before she became Ruth Langmore, Garner starred in Martha Marcy May Marlene alongside Elizabeth Olsen from Marve and Sarah Paulson from American Horror Story.

Martha, played by Elizabeth Olsen, tries to break free from a cult and reintegrate into society in the 2011 film.

Garner portrayed Sarah, a cult member.

Christopher Abbott, John Hawkes, and Maria Dizzia are among the other notable actors in the film.

Garner’s performance in Martha Marcy May Marlene paved the way for her to land many more roles in the future.

She’s appeared in the following films since 2011:

Garner will also appear in the recently announced Apartment 7A. Little is known about the Natalie Erika James-directed film at this time.

In the episode “The Panic in Central Park,” Garner plays Charlie’s (Abbott) roommate, and she made a brief appearance in Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls in 2016.

Garner most recently starred in the TV mini-series Waco.

Rachel Koresh’s sister, David Thibodeau’s wife, and a member of David Koresh’s camp, she played Michele Jone.

Garner’s TV career is far from over.

She played Kimberly Breland in The Americans, Ellie Landsberg in Maniac, and Terra Newell in Dirty John in the past.

Modern Love and Robot Chicken are two other TV shows in which Garner has appeared.

Garner is also set to star in the upcoming Netflix series Inventing Anna.

In February, Netflix will release Inventing Anna.

The limited series by Shonda Rhimes tells the story of Russian-born German convicted fraudster Anna DelveySorokin.

Garner’s penchant for distinguishable accents was required for this role, just as it was for Ruth Langmore.

“During that time,” Garner told Town and Country, “I… made sure the script supervisor had an eye on my accent.”

“Playing those two parts at the same time was probably the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to do.”

“Those aren’t easy women,” Garner said, adding that Delvey’s accent was “the most difficult [she’ll] ever…

