Outside the (dollar)8 million Calabasas mansion, Kourtney Kardashian shows off the construction of an in-ground pool, gazebo, and comfy couches.

Outside of her (dollar)8 million Calabasas mansion, KOURTNEY Kardashian showed off the construction of her in-ground pool, gazebo, and comfy couches.

In new Instagram Story posts, the 42-year-old gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at the renovation process.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of her large backyard under construction on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

The backyard features a large in-ground pool, gazebo, and comfortable cushioned couches in the back.

The photo was taken at 7:01 a.m., according to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who also noted that the moon was still visible at the time.

In a subsequent video, Kourtney panned across the sky, showing the view from her backyard.

Birds chirped in the background as Kourtney admired the sunrise over a swath of trees.

Kourtney posts photos of her home on social media on a regular basis.

The mansion, which she used to share with ex-husband Scott Disick, was designed with the help of Martyn Lawrence Bullard, an English designer who gathered vintage pieces from all over the world to add to her space.

The eldest Kardashian sister paid (dollar)7.45 million for the Calabasas home in 2014.

The house has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a home theater, a spa, an exercise room with a sauna, a four-car garage, a long swimming pool, and stunning views of the Calabasas hills, according to public records.

The mansion’s exterior is adorned with arches of greenery and desert plants, which complement Kourtney’s California lifestyle.

Marble columns, limestone floors, and wood combine to create the home’s aesthetic.

The mansion’s interior is equally lovely, and the entryway provides a sneak peek into the home’s design.

Floor-to-ceiling windows with dark frames adorn the walls, and a vintage chandelier draws attention to the second-floor hallway balconies.

A hot tub, piano room, and basketball court are among the home’s other features.

Kourtney has been sharing the mansion with her three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, as well as her 46-year-old fiance Travis Barker.

Despite having three children with Scott, KUWTK fans believe Kourtney is expecting her fourth child.

Kourtney has sparked pregnancy rumors in recent months due to her unusual meal choices.

The Poosh founder previously perplexed fans when she drank a martini made entirely of water.

During the summer, the TV personality was also seen eating sushi without fish, opting instead for a vegetarian roll with avocado.

“It’s been seven years since I’ve eaten meat or fish…

