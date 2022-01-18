Over half of children want to spend more time with their parents but say they are ‘too busy’ – here are the top 20 activities they want to do.

Over half of children want more time with their parents but claim to be ‘too busy’ to do so – here are the top 20 activities that children want to do with their parents.

BRITISH children want more fun and time to play with their parents, but their parents say they are too busy to do so.

According to a survey of 1,000 children aged six to thirteen, 58% want to be entertained more, but 7 out of 10 parents and guardians are too preoccupied with other things.

Swimming, visits to water parks, and watching live shows are among the most popular activities among children.

Others want to go on picnics, bowl, or ride bikes together.

It was also discovered that the average adolescent wants four hours of quality time with their parents on weekends, nearly double the current two-and-a-half hours.

And 84% of kids enjoy spending time with their families.

More than eight out of ten people get excited about short family vacations, but more than half of them miss out because they only get to do so once every six months or less.

Butlin's commissioned the study

“During the day-to-day, we quite easily slip into routines and forget to make space for that quality time together,” psychologist Emma Kenny said.

1. Go swimming

2. Go on rides at a theme park

3. Attend a live performance.

4. Visit a movie theater

Visiting the zoo is a good idea.

6. Participate in video gaming

7. Visit a public park

8. Visit amusement parks

9. Take a trip to a water park

Play football ten times.

11. Engage in toy play

12. Go out to dinner

13. Attend a softball game

Bake (14).

Fly kites for fun.

Picnics are encouraged.

17. Visit the bowling alley

18. Go for a bicycle ride

19. Order takeout

20. Go for a walk together

“A family vacation, whether it’s for the week or the weekend, is a great way to unplug and engage in fun activities with your children.”

“According to the findings, two-thirds of children believe their parents are preoccupied with work, with three out of ten saying they are constantly distracted by their phones.



Playing football, eating out, and simply going for a walk with their parents are among the activities that children would like to do more of with their parents, according to the study.

According to the children polled by OnePoll, their parents work too hard, are overworked in the kitchen and at home, and are unable to…

