Over Omicron fears, the Queen’regretfully’ cancels a Christmas party with the Royal Family.

Her Majesty said it was “with regret” that the annual royal get-together would not take place as planned, but that it was “the right thing to do” because the Omicron variant is causing havoc across the UK.

The decision was described as “precautionary” because the festive lunch “would jeopardize too many people’s Christmas plans if it went ahead.”

Because it is a “private family event,” Buckingham Palace declined to comment further.

On Tuesday, the monarch was supposed to host The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, as well as about 50 other members of the Royal Family, at Windsor Castle.

Inside the castle, there would be wine, crackers, and a feast before the Queen left for Sandringham, Norfolk, for the big day.

It will be the monarch’s first Christmas without her late husband Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99.

The party on Tuesday was moved from Buckingham Palace to Windsor, where the Queen is on “light duties” due to health concerns.

August, Lucas, and Siena, three of her four new grandchildren, were all due to arrive this year.

However, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie, and their daughter Lilibet, who was born this year, were not expected to attend the party because they live in the United States.

A small group of close friends and family members were expected to join the Queen in Sandringham for the holidays, but that may no longer be the case.

The celebrations were expected to be larger than those held last year, when Her Majesty was forced to spend the holiday at Windsor for the first time in 33 years.

After a record number of Covid cases were reported yesterday, the royal made the difficult decision to postpone her family’s wedding.

In the 24 hours leading up to December 15, a total of 78,610 new infections were reported, setting a new daily high.

The number of Omicron cases increased by 90% from 633 on Tuesday to 4,671.

The total number of Omicron cases in the UK is 10,017, but health officials have warned that the true figure is likely to be much higher.

Experts say the outbreak is spreading at a rate never seen before.

It’s caused by the Omicron Covid variant, which is more transmissible than Delta and was only discovered in the UK three weeks ago – though it could have been spreading before then.

