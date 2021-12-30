Over the Holidays, the Alleged Son of Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson Debuts on Instagram: Photo

In honor of Christmas, Maralee Nichols shared another photo of her and Tristan Thompson’s alleged son.

On Saturday, December 25, the fitness model’s newborn son, who she claims was fathered by the NBA player, 30, in the spring, made his Instagram debut.

Nichols shared a cute photo of her daughter wearing a holiday onesie with the phrase “My First Christmas” on the bottom.

The baby, who was born on December 1, according to Us Weekly, was only seen from behind as he moved away from the camera on a festive red checkered blanket.

Nichols simply used a heart emoji as a caption.

On December 17, the former personal trainer shared a photo of herself holding her baby boy in front of a Christmas tree with the rest of the world.

On December 6, the California resident looked down lovingly at her newborn while wearing matching Dr. Martens.

Pajamas from Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Nichols also issued a statement about her and Thompson’s relationship at the time, detailing how they allegedly conceived the child during their months-long romance, which began in 2020.

On Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and his birthday in March, the two allegedly saw each other.

However, while hooking up with Nichols, the former Cleveland Cavaliers player was dating Khloé Kardashian, with whom he has a 3-year-old daughter True.

They split up for the second time in June, according to Us.

Thompson is also the father of Prince, a 5-year-old son with ex Jordan Craig.

Thompson told Nichols during their romance that he was “not having a sexual relationship with anyone else,” according to a statement she gave to Us earlier this month.

“Not casual sex, nor did we have any arrangement,” she said of their relationship, which included meetings in Houston, Boston, and North Carolina.

Tristan and I spoke on the phone and exchanged emails on a daily basis.

We’d meet up several times a month.”

She also claimed that since informing the Canadian native of her pregnancy in April, she has “paid 100 percent for my son’s expenses.”

I didn’t request money from Tristan.

