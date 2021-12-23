Over the Holidays, there are 16 games that will keep everyone laughing.

Play these hilarious and thought-provoking games at home to pass the time!

We adore these items, and we hope you do as well.

Because E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a small commission from your purchases.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items. Prices are correct at the time of publication.

We’ve rounded up 16 games that will keep everyone laughing throughout your holiday gatherings, whether you enjoy Cards Against Humanity, games that test your flexibility, or pop culture trivia games.

This is the ideal way to unwind and end the year on a silly note for anyone who has had a difficult year or simply gets stressed during the holiday season.

To burn off those holiday calories, we recommend playing an inflatable reindeer ring toss game.

Check out the 16 games listed below to keep you entertained and laughing until you cry!

Mind Crushers is a collection of over 200 absurd conversation starters from the creators of Cards Against Humanity.

As a host, this is a fantastic game to have.

There are 240 hilarious challenges for ages 9(plus) in this game.

160 challenge cards, 80 betting tokens, 10 cups, 5 balls, 4 dice, chopsticks, memo pad, tape measure, and sand timer are included in the (dollar)25 game.

Alternatively, you could spend (dollar)38 on the game plus the expansion pack, which includes 80 additional challenge cards and two rule cards.

There are over 11,300 (plus) five-star Amazon reviews for this game.

Watch Ya’ Mouth is a simple but hilarious game in which 3-10 players wear a mouth guard and say phrases while their teammates try to guess what they’re saying.

You can also choose from four different decks of cards.

Aside from the Ultimate Edition, there is a ’90s edition and an adult-only version.

There are over 10,900 five-star Amazon reviews for this game.

This game puts a fun spin on a classic family game.

Teams will compete head-to-head in a race to guess words by acting them out.

Racing’s adrenaline rush and the thrill of winning a round will keep everyone engaged and entertained.

280 cards, 1400 words, and a scorepad are included in this game.

It has over 1,100 Amazon five-star reviews.

16 Games to Keep Everyone Laughing Over The Holidays