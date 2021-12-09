Over the Years, Josh Duggar’s Lawsuits, Scandals, and Controversies

Josh Duggar has had a difficult time since his family became famous on 19 Kids and Counting (formerly 17 Kids and Counting and 18 Kids and Counting).

In 2008, TLC viewers began following Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their large family.

Josh, the eldest Duggar sibling, married Anna Duggar (née Keller) in September, with the couple’s courtship and wedding being broadcast on the show.

Josh came under fire in 2015 after a police report revealed he molested five girls when he was 14 and 15 years old. As the show grew in popularity, Josh came under fire.

Josh responded to the uproar in a Facebook statement at the time.

“I acted inexcusably twelve years ago as a young teenager, for which I am deeply sorry and apologize.”

He wrote, “I caused harm to others, including my family and close friends.”

“We spoke with the authorities, and I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for counseling for myself and those affected by my actions.”

I realized that if I kept going down this wrong path, I’d end up ruining my life.”

Jim Bob reported the situation to Arkansas State Police, telling officers that Josh “did manual labor and had counseling” through a Christian program, according to the legal documents.

Former Arkansas state trooper Joseph Truman Hutchens gave Josh a “very stern talk” after that, but “there was nothing else to do,” according to court documents.

Josh’s siblings, including Jill and Jessa Duggar, made up four of the five victims.

After the website Ashley Madison was involved in a data leak in August 2015, Josh admitted to cheating on Anna a few months later.

“It was one of the most difficult times of our lives,” Jinger said of Josh’s scandals to Us Weekly in April 2021.

“I’ll never forget how I felt that day.”

And I believe that everything that happens in our lives is made more difficult by the fact that we are in the public eye. It’s no longer just about dealing with these issues inwardly; you also have to give an answer to the world.

That makes it a lot more difficult to get through.”

Josh and Anna have six children: Mackynzie (born in October.

