Over the Years: Photos of Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani’s 3 Sons

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani’s family! Before splitting in 2015, the former couple welcomed three sons.

The former couple started dating in 1995 and married in London seven years later.

Kingston arrived in 2006, followed by Zuma and Apollo in 2008 and 2014, respectively.

One year after their youngest son was born, the No Doubt singer filed for divorce from Bush.

“While the two of us have mutually decided that we will no longer be partners in marriage,” they told Us Weekly in 2015. “We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment.”

“As a result, we respectfully request that the media respect our privacy during this time.”

In April of the following year, Rossdale and Stefani settled their divorce.

The Voice contestant had already moved on with fellow coach Blake Shelton at that point.

In July 2021, she married the country singer in Oklahoma.

During a 2019 Today show appearance, the California native described her partner as “a good dad” to her two sons, gushing, “He’s been helping me out a lot.”

‘You have to get home,’ I’ll say.

‘Please come and help!’ It’s a difficult situation.

“I’m a father of three.”

For his part, Rossdale dated model Sophia Thomalla from 2017 to 2018, and has been dating model Natalie Golba since 2019.

Aside from Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, the rocker has another child, Daisy, whom he welcomed in 1989 with then-girlfriend Pearl Lowe.

In April 2020, Stefani told SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation that coparenting with her during the coronavirus pandemic was a “tricky… dilemma.”

The “Glycerine” singer explained at the time, “I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma.”

“For the time being, I believe it is acceptable.”

… I know who’s around me and who’s bringing the corona — no one — but you send your kids out, and now they’re returning, and you’re vulnerable to whoever they’re with.

They’ve been missed, and they should be back soon.

I have them for the first week and then I don’t have them for another ten or so days.

