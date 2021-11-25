Over the Years, See the Best Star-Studded Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Moments

Over the Years, See the Best Star-Studded Moments from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is approaching quickly.

Take a look back at some of the event’s most memorable moments in honor of the special occasion.

The leaves are changing color and pumpkin spice is on store shelves, which can only mean one thing: Thanksgiving is approaching!

It’s difficult to overlook one of the longest-running Thanksgiving traditions—the world-famous annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade—at this time of year.

This iconic New York-based parade, which dates back to 1924, has always kept us on the edge of our seats, with a variety of performers, bizarre floats, meticulous group dances, and surprise celebrity appearances!

This tradition began as a Christmas parade and has since evolved into the incredible event that it is today, becoming more than just a parade.

Do you recall the brave New York City firefighters who walked the streets of Manhattan in the aftermath of the tragic 911 attacks in September 2001, or Ariana Grande’s uplifting rendition of Wham!’s “Last Christmas” in 2013?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a joyous occasion that brings Americans together to share a common message: What can we be thankful for today?

On Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones, NBC will broadcast the 95th parade.

No. 25.

There will be novelty balloons, 28 floats, various marching ensembles, and celebrity appearances from Carrie Underwood, Kelly Rowland, Darren Criss, and others.

Of course, we can’t forget about the most famous person who is guaranteed to appear every year…Santa Claus!

So get your turkey ready and your hot apple cider ready for Thanksgiving.

But, in the meantime, let’s get ready for the holidays by revisiting some of our favorite past Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade moments.

The festivities are about to begin!

In 2003, the Lizzie McGuire star performed “So Yesterday” on the American Classic Malt Shop float, which was themed after the 1950s.

Her outfit is so not yesterday, with an adorable black hat and a flattering pink sweater.

At the 93rd annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2019, the enthusiastic Today show co-anchor posed with members of the crowd and fellow parade-goers.

Take a look at that beaming smile!

In 2015, after performing his hit single “About You,” the “Slow Motion” singer posed with the Spirit of America Cheerleaders.

The thing is…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Over the Years, See the Best Star-Studded Moments from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async wpcc-script async wpcc-script async <p>[wpcc-script async>

See the Best Star-Studded Moments at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Over the Years