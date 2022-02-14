Over the years, Tom Brady and other NFL players have shared their Super Bowl victories with their children.

Over the years, Tom Brady and other NFL players have spent time with their children to celebrate Super Bowl victories.

The former New England Patriots player is a six-time Super Bowl champion who also played in three other Super Bowls with the team.

In February 2021, he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFL championship for the 10th time, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs.

Following his previous victory in February 2019, the athlete paid tribute to his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and his three children, Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian.

After the game, the quarterback said, “I can’t wait to just spend some time with my family, my kids, and my wife.”

“Without their help, I couldn’t do it.”

It’s been a fantastic year in every way.

I’m ecstatic for my coworkers.

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all of us.”

During the interview, the California native held his daughter and said he “heard her” cheering while watching the game.

“What a special night,” Bündchen wrote on Instagram that night, congratulating her husband.

Congratulations, Patriots! Congratulations, my love! Your unwavering dedication, discipline, and hard work never ceases to astound me.

“You’re our favorite!”

“I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” Brady wrote on Instagram when announcing his retirement in January 2022.

Manning won Super Bowls with the Indiana Colts in 2006 and the Denver Broncos in 2016.

Eli Manning’s reaction to his brother’s victory in February 2016 went viral after he remained stoic in the stands as his family cheered.

Peyton told Jimmy Fallon at the time, “Eli and I have always supported each other.”

“I believe Eli is analyzing the game and its conclusion in the same way that I would if he were playing it.

As a result, he was just as content.”

“However, it’s amusing,” he added.

I’d seen Jimmy’s expression before when I saw that clip.

It was something I had seen before.

He’s had that expression before in other significant moments in my life.”

The host of the Manning Hour is married to Ashley Thompson, and they have a son together.

