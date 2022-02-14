‘Overkill Display’ in Prince Harry’s Super Bowl Body Language — Expert

Experts call Prince Harry’s Super Bowl body language an “overkill display.”

Celebrities will appear in commercials and in the stands during the Super Bowl.

It was the same in Super Bowl 2022.

When the Los Angeles Rams took on the Cincinnati Bengals, a slew of celebrities, including British royals, turned out in force.

Even Prince Harry, who has been a resident of the United States for two years, attended.

The Duke of Sussex’s relaxed body language, according to an expert, was borderline “overkill.”

When cameras panned the crowd at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, they landed on Harry alongside Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and LeBron James.

He sat in the stands next to Princess Eugenie, his cousin, who is 31 years old.

Meghan Markle, Harry’s wife, was not seen at the game.

Jack Brooksbank, Eugenie’s husband, didn’t know.

As a result, it appeared to be a night out for the cousins’ close friendship.

Harry, 37, has been a resident of Montecito, California, since the summer of 2020.

After stepping down from their roles as senior royals, the couple bought a (dollar)14.7 million-dollar home.

It’s the first time he’s been seen in California with his extended family, at least publicly.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at

Body language expert Judi James told the UK’s Express that Harry’s leg splay and almost overkill display of relaxation suggests he’s enjoying showing off his new life to his baseball-capped cousin.

Eugenie’s “eye-smile” and “rather tentative hand-touch to her own leg suggest she’s appropriately excited and impressed by the occasion,” James continued.

She went on to say that the Duke of Sussex’s body language, especially the roundness of his cheeks, indicated he was more excited than his relaxed posture suggested.

“Harry’s wide-round eyes and the slight rounding of the upper cheek visible above the mask suggest he’s more pleased than his relaxed body position suggests,” James explained.

“Harry should have been showing off his new home in the US to so many of his royal relatives right now, including William and Kate,” James said.

“However, due to rifts, he is seen taking his ever-loyal cousin to the Super Bowl and looking proud as punch.”

Commentators and royal fans alike have been wondering who the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will host next since Harry’s Super Bowl appearance with Eugenie.

Will Prince William and Kate Middleton be the first royal couple to…

