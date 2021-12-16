Owen Hunt Could Die in the Winter Finale of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18 Episode 8 Promo Trailer

Grey’s Anatomy fans, it’s time to get some tissues.

The winter finale will air on Thursday, December 13th, as expected.

Another tragedy appears to be threatening the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and possibly Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) will die, according to the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8 promotional trailer.

So here’s a rundown of what happened in the preview and what to expect next.

[Warning: This article contains Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8 spoilers.]

Is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Coming to an End After Season 18? Ellen Pompeo Opens Up About the Final Season

Farouk Hunt (Bardia Seiri) gets a mini update in the promo trailer for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8, “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear.”

Megan Hunt’s (Abigail Spencer) son is sick, but Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) gives her hope.

He informs Megan and Owen that an organ donor has been found, and that the heart is a match for Farouk.

Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) tells Owen that she wants “eyes on the heart,” and Hayes says he’ll be there.

The organ transport, on the other hand, goes horribly wrong.

Owen is seated in the passenger seat of the organ transplant vehicle in the Grey’s Anatomy preview.

The driver then appears to be having a medical emergency, and the vehicle crashes into the woods.

Owen’s vehicle has been crushed, and some fans are concerned that he may have died.

Hayes’ whereabouts, however, remain a mystery.

Hayes wasn’t directly shown in the car with Owen, despite appearing to say he would join the trip.

This ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fan Theory About Nick Marsh and Meredith Grey Will Change How You Watch Season 18

Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) appears concerned in the meantime.

She says off-camera that she needs to know what happened.

However, no one has the answers.

Then in a voiceover, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) says something is “insane,” with no further explanation.

In her scrubs, Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) also expresses some surprise.

However, we have no idea what she’s talking about yet again.

Nonetheless, the trailer for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8 suggests that the new episode will air on Dec.

The season will end on a cliffhanger.

The promo ends with another shot of the car accident, and ABC promises that the winter finale will keep viewers “on the edge.”

Fans of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ are skeptical about Nick Marsh and Meredith Grey’s…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.