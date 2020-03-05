Owner of dream Instagram home reveals she’s constantly being told her photos are ‘fake’

The owner of a dream home that’s lusted after by thousands of people on Instagram has revealed how she’s constantly accused of not actually owning the house.

Ishy Bano, from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, regularly posts photos of the gorgeous home she shares with her husband and three children, on Facebook and Instagram, where she has more than 105,000 followers.

Bano started the Instagram account x_home_of_ishy_x in September 2017, with just 13 followers but has seen her Instagram audience explode to over 100,000 thanks to the immaculate interiors photos she shares of her house.

The images showcase off her Mrs Hinch-style home, a veritable shrine to the colour grey, with every room, and even the garden, in the popular interiors hue.

Impressive features including a flat-screen television that glows with different shades of LED lights, lush-looking carpets and a spa bath.

However, despite her name clearly being etched above her cooker in the photos, many have cast doubt on whether the home is actually real.

In an emotional recent post on Facebook, Bano said she found the comments hard to take and wanted to clear up once and for all that the stunning house was definitely her full-time family home.

In the post, she told more than 160,000 members of the Facebook group Mrs Hinch made me do it: ‘I just thought this needed to be said just to take the pressure off my heart.

‘I get a lot of comments every time I post something telling me that my home is fake and [that]it’s not mine, just because it looks like a ‘pristine show home’.

Bano said the house was ‘100 per cent’ hers and said that she was just as prone to mess as the next person.

She told followers that her home is a house where: ‘I get fingerprints on the glass, playdough is stuck on the carpet and where toys are all over place and where my cats leave hairs.’

She added that it was ‘very disheartening having to read the same comments and clarifying over and over again.’

The post has been viewed more than 600 times, with many posting supportive comments towards Bano, telling her to ‘ignore’ people who brand the house fake.