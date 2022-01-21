‘Ozark’ Season 4A concludes with two shocking deaths and a vengeance plan.

Warning: If you haven’t seen Ozark season 4A yet, don’t read any further.

Continue reading if you’re ready to discuss the shocking conclusion!

On Friday, the first episodes of Ozark’s fourth and final season were released, setting the stage for a jaw-dropping, blood-soaked series finale.

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, who play Marty and Wendy Byrde, a Chicago couple who became involved in organized crime when they began laundering money for a Mexican drug cartel, as well as Julia Garner, who plays Ruth Langmore, a member of a local crime family who begins working with the Byrdes, have a large fan base and have received consistent critical praise for the Netflix crime drama.

After spending the final episode of 4A wheeling and dealing with drug lord Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), his volatile nephew Javi Elizonndro (Alfonso Herrera), and a full slate of corrupt FBI agents, the Byrdes thought they were in the clear, and were preparing to return to “normal” life, when a major snag threw a major wrench in their plans.

Ruth discovered her cousin Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan) and his new bride, heroin maven Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery), shot to death in their home while their baby Zeke cried.

Following the discovery that Frank Jr.

Ruth stormed into the Byrdes’ house, shotgun in hand, demanding answers, claiming that (Joseph Sikora) and the KC Mob were not to blame for the murders.

When Marty first claimed ignorance, she demanded, “I know you know who did this,” and threatened them with the shotgun.

“Tell me his name!” says the narrator.

However, Jonah (Skylar Gaertner), the Byrdes’ estranged son, happened to be at the house at the same time, and to spite his parents, he freely offered up the killer’s name.

Jonah told Ruth, “His name is Javi Elizonndro.”

“Everything I know will be revealed to you.”

“Do not harm this man,” Marty warned Ruth, as Wendy tried to persuade her not to track down Javi, who possesses both.

