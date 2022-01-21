Ozark, the fourth season of Netflix’s Jason Bateman thriller, has been dubbed “better than Breaking Bad.”

OZARK premieres the first seven episodes of its fourth and final season on Netflix today, but the critically acclaimed series was once regarded as a poor man’s Breaking Bad.

Ozark stars Jason Bateman as a financial advisor who reluctantly relocates his wife (Laura Linney) and children (Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner) to Missouri’s Ozarks.

However, Bateman’s character Marty is fleeing a botched money laundering scheme for a Mexican cartel in Chicago, so this is no ordinary family relocation.

The dude has dragged the middle-class Byrde family to Osage Beach, a summer resort community, to make amends for his big blunder by establishing an even bigger money laundering operation in the area.

As Marty tries to “clean” (dollar)500 million in five years to appease the cartel boss, the family becomes embroiled in a web of local crooks and mobsters.

Ozark has a huge and growing fan base around the world, but the show was once widely regarded as bland and derivative.

It was frequently compared to Breaking Bad, with both series featuring middle-class fathers venturing into their sleepy towns’ murky underbelly.

Ozark was dubbed “Peak TV’s greatest hits played by a proficient covers band” by Rolling Stone, for example.

Oh, no!

Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, the show’s creators, have seen an incredible one-eighty since their magnificent baby made its debut.

Many critics hail it as a true masterstroke five years later, knocking Breaking Bad down a spot in the drama rankings.

The Byrdes are raking in cash as they run their own casino in this fourth and final season, but they’re also raking in foes.

Fans will have to wait until Netflix releases the final seven episodes later this year to find out if they’ll get a happy ending.