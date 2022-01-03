P%C3%9CR,%20Clinique,%20ZitSticka,%20Skyn%20Iceland,%20and%20Tula%20are%20all%2050%%20off%20at%20Ulta%20Love%20Your%20Skin%20at%20Ulta%20Love%20Your%20Skin%20at%20Ulta%20Love%20Your%20Skin%20at%

P%C3%9CR,%20Clinique,%20ZitSticka,%20Skyn%20Iceland,%20and%20Tula%20are%20all%20at%20Ulta%20Love%20Your%20Skin%20at%20Ulta%20Love%20Your%20Skin%20at%20Ulta%20Love%20Your%20Skin%20at%20Ulta%

Ulta offers deals starting at just (dollar)6 to pamper your skin while staying within your budget.

If one of your goals for 2022 is to take better care of your skin, Ulta has made it easier to switch up your skincare routine and stick to it.

Ulta’s Love Your Skin Event is here, which means you can save 50% on high-quality, best-selling skincare.

You can shop for different deals on each day of the sale.

You can get fantastic products for 50% off, but there’s a catch: these offers are only valid for 24 hours.

This is the best time to shop if you see something you’ve been wanting to try or simply want to stock up on your favorites.

PÜR, Clinique, ZitSticka, Skyn Iceland, and Tula products are all on sale right now.

Take a look at the items on sale below… before they’re gone!

Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels from Skin Iceland deliver concentrated doses of highly potent actives to de-puff, tone, cool, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes.

It’s simple to apply and remove these non-irritating patches.

They improve skin tone and firmness while also reducing dark circles.

“I am a skincare junkie, but I don’t often write Ulta reviews,” one Ulta customer raved.

I just had to this time.

These patches have some sort of magical quality to them.

They aren’t as hydrating as traditional patches, but over the last year, I’ve been extremely tired, stressed out, and have lost sleep, and I felt there was no way to undo the damage to my under eye area.

I appear rested, relaxed, and youthful after 10 minutes of wearing these patches.

My undereye area has become brighter and firmer.

“There’s a huge difference between before and after.”

The travel-size eye gels are also 50% off.

These tiny microdarts self-dissolve to target your early-stage zit and clear the upcoming drama before it gets real, according to many customers who say they’re worth every penny, with one saying, “These are the…

