‘P-Valley’ is being sued by a singer from the 1990s for copyright infringement.

‘P-Valley’ Is Sued For Copyright Infringement By A Singer From The 1990s

P-Valley is likely to be the most unexpected hit of the year.

Katori Hall developed the Starz series.

It’s based on her play P—y Valley, which she wrote in 2015.

Employees of The Pynk, a strip club in Chucalissa, Mississippi, are the focus of the show.

However, the show is now being chastised for being a rip-off.

Nicci Gilbert, a well-known singer from the 1990s, claims that the show is a direct rip-off of her stage production.

Gilbert is the lead singer of Brownstone, a popular R&B group from the 1990s.

The group is best known for their Grammy-nominated hit single “If You Love Me,” which was released in 1994 and was nominated for Best R&B Performance.

Gilbert is an actor in addition to being a musician.

She’s performed in a number of stage productions and had a guest appearance on Martin in the 1990s.

Gilbert also dabbled in reality television, producing the TV One reality show Randamp;B Divas: Atlanta about 90s singers looking for their big break.

She was a part of the show for two seasons and also produced From the Bottom Up for BET Her.

Gilbert filed a lawsuit in Atlanta, Georgia, according to Yahoo.

The show is being sued by 12 against Lionsgate Entertainment and Starz.

She claims the show is a carbon copy of Soul Kittens Cabaret, her musical stage play.

In 2011, the DVD of the musical was released.

Gibert claims that P-Valley is a “veritable unauthorized 2020 knock-off of Plaintiff’s ‘Soul Kittens Cabaret,'” and that the defendants “knowingly and illegally used Plaintiff’s works to create the ‘P-Valley’ television series,” according to the lawsuit.

Season 2 Update from ‘P-Valley’ Creator Katori Hall

According to Gilbert, she had a pitch meeting with the network years ago.

“During the Lionsgate SKC Pitch, Feltheimer expressed excitement and interest in scripting ‘SKC’ as a musical drama series for Lionsgate and even stated that he loved the character named ‘Tata Burlesque,'” according to the lawsuit.

“Feltheimer also stated that he enjoys reading scripts and that he would read the script over the weekend, share it with the Lionsgate team, and follow up with Bobbit,” according to Gilbert.

Gilbert has a 40-minute video of scenes from her play that shows verbatim verbiage and similarities to the show, according to YouTube star Funky Dineva, who is friends with Gilbert.

He also claims in the video that the P-Valley creator hired someone who starred in Gilbert’s…

