‘P-Valley’ Season 2: Miss Mississippi Must Face Her Decisions

Miss Mississippi Must Face Her Decisions in Season 2 of ‘P-Valley’

P-Valley, a Starz series, is gearing up for its second season after a long hiatus.

When it first aired in July 2020, the drama series was critically acclaimed.

The popular strip club The Pynk is the focus of the show, which is set in the fictional town of Chucalissa, Mississippi.

P-Valley has chronicled the owner’s struggle to keep the club afloat as well as the personal lives of the women who dance for her.

Mercedes (Brandee Evans), the club’s main attraction, was about to retire when her hopes were dashed.

Miss. Keyshawn

Autumn (Elarica Johnson) was running from her past, and Mississippi (Shannon Thornton) was trying to find her own independence in the midst of an abusive relationship.

In season 2, Keyshawn will have to deal with her decisions more than anyone else.

Before landing on Starz, ‘P-Valley’ was turned down by a slew of networks.

So much has changed in the world around us and in The Pynk’s world in the nearly two years since P-Valley debuted.

Autumn’s co-ownership of the strip club with Uncle Clifford has changed the dynamic of the show.

Furthermore, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is expected to be addressed by the series.

Katori Hall, the showrunner and series creator, has revealed that there will be a time jump between seasons 1 and 2.

“Season 2 begins five months after the season 1 finale,” she explained in a YouTube behind-the-scenes video.

“The pandemic has turned everything on its head.

They have a lot to deal with between the casino and COVID.”

Mercedes, like Autumn and Uncle Clifford, will be trying to rebuild her life after her mother stole all of her savings and retirement plans.

Furthermore,

Miss Mississippi, aka Keyshawn, will have to deal with the consequences of her actions.

In the first season of P-Valley, we met Keyshawn, who had recently given birth to a child.

She was in a physically abusive relationship with her child’s father from the start.

Diamond (Tyler Lepley), the club’s bouncer, had taken notice of her.

She began working with Lil Murda (J Alphonse Nicholson) to become a headliner at The Pynk in an attempt to gain her independence from her relationship.

Her boyfriend, however, was enraged.

Located in…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.