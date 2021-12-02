Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism, BBC1, review:

BBC1’s Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism is a moving and bravely honest film.

Christine had autism, as did her three children, according to the documentary.

At first glance, Paddy and Christine McGuinness’ autism documentary appeared to be about their children.

The Take Me Out host and his wife have three children with autism: twins Leo and Penelope, eight, and Felicity, five.

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism, on the other hand, was more about the parents in the end.

Christine was diagnosed with autism while filming the show, as revealed by widespread press coverage.

“I see a lot of myself in the kids,” she said earlier in the shoot, adding that their preference for “beige” meals, which put Leo at risk of malnutrition, “didn’t stand out to me” because those were her favorite foods as well.

The journey was emotional, as she went from casually stating that having the diagnosis would be beneficial if it allowed her children to know they were “just like mummy,” to sobbing with relief as she explained that she had always felt “difficult for everyone, as if I’m a pain.”

The spotlight was also on Paddy, who bravely admitted that he had found his children’s diagnoses difficult to accept at first and that if he could, he would have removed their autism.

“Why would I want to take away part of my children?” he says now that he sees it as a part of who they are.

He’s not perfect; once, in a conversation with an autistic child, he exclaimed, “Wow, one of her fears is normal!”

Nonetheless, the documentary made the gentle point that his lack of the most accurate language to discuss the condition did not make him any less of a loving father, nor did it diminish his burning desire to understand and support his family.

“I figured the only thing I could do for these kids is give them a comfortable life,” he explained.

“But now I see that what I should have been thinking was, ‘I need to give them as much love as I can.'”

