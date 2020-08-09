Paddy McGuinesss shocks The One Show viewers by flashing his bulge in tight white pants

PADDY McGuinesss shocked The One Show viewers by flashing his bulge in tight white pants last night.

The 46-year-old presenter and comedian appeared on Friday’s show via video link to chat with hosts Alex Jones and Gethin Jones.

Wearing a denim shirt, Paddy behaved himself throughout the interview until right at the end, when he signed off saying: “Have a good ‘un.”

He then stood up and revealed his bulge in a pair of tight, white undies.

His cheeky antics shocked Alex, 43, who cried “Aww see!” as Gethin and crew members laughed.

The show’s official Twitter account later shared the clip and wrote: “Well,

@PaddyMcGuinness that is one way to exit the show!”

Viewers were just as surprised by Paddy’s trouser-free prank as Alex, with one writing: “Only Paddy would get away with it.”

Another added: “Awesome job, Paddy” while a third tweeted: “brought his lunch.”

Last month The Sun revealed Paddy had landed another BBC primetime show, singing contest I Can See Your Voice.

Paddy already co-hosts Top Gear and has become the new face of Total Wipeout alongside his pal Freddie Flintoff.

Paddy will front the new BBC1 mystery music game show I Can See Your Voice, which will air next year.

Contestants on the series will try to guess who can and can’t sing, from a line-up of singers, to win a cash prize.

The guessing game is big in South Korea, just like ITV’s hit of 2020 The Masked Singer, and the Beeb hope the music show with a twist will become a primetime hit.