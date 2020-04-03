Padma Lakshmi dances around in a negligee in the TikTok video: “Exactly 29 pictures taken”

Padma Lakshmi has gone beyond the kitchen.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The Top chef The 49-year-old presenter showed her dancing skills in a TikTok video that she had taken in her bathroom during coronavirus quarantine. She grooved to two songs in a satin green lace trim and said she was styled by her 10 year old daughter. “Data reactid =” 17 “> The Top chef The 49-year-old presenter showed her dancing skills in a TikTok video that she had taken in her bathroom during coronavirus quarantine. She played two songs in a satin green lace trim and said she was styled by her 10 year old daughter.

“It took exactly 29 takes,” admitted the gourmet of the video, in which she does a sultry dance, first to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” and then to Doja Cat’s “Candy”.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Lakshmi said Her daughter Krishna “meticulously” taught her to dance “on the 18th day of the quarantine”. She added that Krishna made the “video concept and choice of wardrobe” while making the music selection. “Data reactid =” 21 “> Lakshmi said Her daughter Krishna “meticulously” taught her to dance “on the 18th day of the quarantine”. She added that the “video concept and choice of wardrobe” came from Krishna while making the music selection.

Then she shared Jack Black’s viral TikTok again, in which he went shirtless, danced in a cowboy hat and boots, and played “Dreams” instead. She said she strongly recommended that the 1977 song be placed over every TikTok.

This is the first video of this type of Lakshmi that has had a lot of admirers in the comments thanks to the tremor of its bathroom loot. (For example: “Is there something in life that you are not doing well ?!”) Your coronavirus quarantine content consisted mainly of cooking videos (mmm, Indian), sometimes with Krishna (see: “Cooking with children” issue). Other videos show how she makes the most of her time with her only child.

