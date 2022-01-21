Paedon Brown, Christine Brown’s son, reveals whether she will continue filming ‘Sister Wives’ after Kody Brown’s divorce.

Sister Wives is being saved.

Christine Brown’s son, Paedon Brown, appears to have confirmed that despite her divorce from husband Kody Brown, cameras will continue to roll on his mother.

In the comments section of a recent TikTok video about his taste in women, the 23-year-old addressed fans of the TLC series.

“Will your mother return if there is another season of Sister Wives?” a fan wondered on social media.

Christine, 49, may be back for a possible 17th season, according to Paedon’s response.

He wrote, “They are currently filming.”

In a separate comment, the reality star stated that he has “no interest” in writing a book about his experiences growing up in a polygamous family.

Christine has five other children with Kody, 53: Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendolyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 11.

With his wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Robyn Brown, the Wyoming native is the father of 18 children.

Christine and the businessman announced their separation in November 2021, after more than two decades together.

In 1994, the two became spiritually united.

(Robyn, 43, is Kody’s only legal marriage.)

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine explained last fall on Instagram.

“As we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family, we’ll continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives.”

As we navigate through this stage in our family, we ask for your patience and kindness at this time.”

Kody, for his part, expressed “a great deal of sadness” about the end of their relationship in a social media post at the time.

Christine told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview a few months before the couple’s split made headlines that she had “never been a monogamous [person]” and enjoyed the freedom that plural marriage provided.

“Having a guy around every night is so out there and beyond my understanding,” she said in March 2021.

“I felt like it would really cramp my style because I’ve never had anything like that since Kody and I got married.”

I was the third of three wives.

As a result, I’m sorry.

