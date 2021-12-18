Paget Berry of Below Deck believes he would not have found love (or stayed in yachting) if he had returned for Season 2 (exclusive)

While Paget Berry was disappointed not to be asked back for Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, he understands that if he did, his life would be drastically different – perhaps not for the better.

After breaking up with longtime girlfriend Ciara Duggan, Berry recently revealed that he has found love.

While the breakup was amicable and the former couple wishes each other well, the breakup was difficult, especially after they were not cast in the show’s second season.

Berry recently reflected on “what if,” saying that everything happened for a reason and that he is now in a much better – and happier – place.

Berry stated that he has met someone with whom he sees a future, which he believes would not have happened if he had continued with the show.

When asked if he would be with his current girlfriend, he replied, “Probably not, no.”

“I’m actually very grateful for how things turned out.”

“And as difficult as it is to see it that way right now,” he added.

“Now that I think about it, it was a good decision.”

Yes, if Ciara and I had finished the second season of [Below Deck] Sailing [Yacht].

No, I don’t believe the relationship would have worked out even if it had continued.

But, yes, if I had done a second season, I might not be doing yachting now.

I’m not sure what I’m saying.

You never know what opportunities will arise as a result of your participation in a television show.

‘Who’s that guy or who’s that girl?’ or ‘I want to use them for a series of something’ or… you just don’t know what happens.”

The entire crew was recast for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 with the exception of Captain Glenn Shephard.

Jill Goslicky, the show’s creator, explained.

She told Bravo Insider, “I honestly believe having a new cast was the refresh we needed.”

“I think the biggest lesson was having a new dynamic, and being able to have that in our back pocket and then working with a new cast once we knew sort of how to shoot on Parsifal, handle Parsifal.”

It’s really nice to have that.”

Berry met the love of his life instead of filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

“We met in May,” he said, “while I was in Newport, Rhode Island.”

“That’s where my boat is moored.”

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.