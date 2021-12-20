Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover of Winter House Make Instagram Official at the ‘Southern Charm’ Season 8 Finale Party

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover of Winter House Make Instagram Official at ‘Southern Charm’ Season 8 Finale Party

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover, who co-starred in Winter House, are now Instagram official after Us Weekly confirmed their relationship in early October.

DeSorbo, 28, captioned a photo of herself and her beau, 32, from the Southern Charm season 8 wrap party the day before, “Sew in love.”

In the caption for the sweet photo, which showed Conover kissing DeSorbo on the head, the Summer House actress praised her boyfriend’s sewing abilities.

The Amazon Live fashion host wore a white long-sleeved dress with hip cutouts, while the businessman wore a burgundy suit jacket and a black bowtie.

DeSorbo and the Southern Charm host have previously appeared on each other’s Instagram Stories, but this is their first official photo together on the app.

The couple teamed up earlier this month to donate pink “Nice Guy” hats to breast cancer patients at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, South Carolina.

When they delivered the gifts to the hospital, they both wore the hats.

The couple sparked dating rumors after they were seen together in Charleston in the spring.

DeSorbo, on the other hand, put a stop to the rumors in April.

She said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast two months after they shot Winter House together, “Craig and I are a thousand percent not dating.”

“I’ve known Craig for quite some time.

We’ve always had a good relationship.

We’ve been friends since we were children.

We share a lot of personality traits in common.

We’re not dating or anything, but we’re great friends.”

In the same month, the Sewing Down South creator revealed to Us exclusively that he was still dating Natalie Hegnauer, despite flirting with Ciara Miller, DeSorbo’s Summer House co-star, in March following the Bravo spinoff’s filming.

“Well, there’s a lot that happens in Winter House,” Conover told Us at the time. “But no, I’m still with my girlfriend, Natalie, here in Charleston.”

After his and Hegnauer’s romance fizzled out, the Delaware native confirmed in May on his and Austen Kroll’s “Pillows and Beer” podcast that he was single.

Conover and DeSorbo reunited in August.

