Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover, stars of the Netflix show “Winter House,” have joined Instagram.

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover, stars of Winter House, have made their relationship official on Instagram! Here’s the photo and everything we know about the Bravo couple so far.

PAIGE DESORBO (@paige_desorbo) shared this.

On December 1st,

DeSorbo, 19, made the relationship Instagram official when she posted the first photo of the couple to her feed.

DeSorbo is dressed in a long-sleeved, floor-length, tight white dress with a large cutout on one hip in the photo.

Her ponytail is styled with a black bow in her hair.

Conover wears a black tuxedo with a bowtie to match her.

They are surrounded by white and silver balloons and stand together on a white fur rug.

Conover smiles at the camera as she leans in to kiss the top of DeSorbo’s head.

“Sew in love,” she captioned the photo, referring to Conover’s business, Sewing Down South.

DeSorbo and Conover made their relationship public in October, but they had known each other for years.

Fans of Bravo’s Southern Charm and Summer Housestars hoped for a reunion on the crossover show Winter House, and it appeared that it might happen.

Conover, on the other hand, had a girlfriend throughout the season, and the two didn’t start dating until after the show ended.

On her podcast, “The Giggly Squad,” DeSorbo began dropping cryptic hints about her new boyfriend.

Because DeSorbo, who is very active on Instagram, never posted photos with Conover, fans were still skeptical that the couple was dating.

For months, fans of the couple have been watching their social media pages for signs that the two stars were finally dating.

However, DeSorbo, who is active on social media, warns fans not to expect them to share all of their personal details about their relationship on the internet.

“Everyone was saying, ‘Oh, they’re acting or doing it as a PR stunt,'” DeSorbo said in an interview with Us Weekly in October.

“And if we did that, I’d be talking about him all the time.”

“This is a very real relationship and it’s very new,” the fashionista explained. “Of course, you’re not going to post the first guy you talk to.”

Also, we haven’t taken a photo that is suitable for the grid…

