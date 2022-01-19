Paige DeSorbo Explains Why She Picked Craig Conover Over Andrea Denver in ‘Winter House’

Paige DeSorbo, star of Summer House, recently revealed why she chose Southern Charm star Craig Conover over her Winter House co-star Andrea Denver.

Here’s how Desorbo came to her decision, as well as what she had to say about her engagement to Conover.

Summer House and Southern Charm cast members reunited for the spinoff Winter House, which premiered in the fall of 2021.

Paige DeSorbo had known Craig Conover, another Bravo star, for years when the show began filming.

Outside of the show, Conover was involved in a relationship.

Andrea Denver was a newcomer to the cast, and he struck up a romantic relationship with DeSorbo right away.

On the show, Denver and DeSorbo shared a steamy hot tub makeout, as well as frequent flirting and a sleigh ride date.

Conover and DeSorbo had revealed that they were dating by the time Winter House aired in October 2021.

Paige DeSorbo has spoken out about why she chose Craig Conover over her other Winter House castmate, Andrea Denver, after several months of dating.

“I just felt so much more of a pull to him than I did to anyone else I was talking to at the time,” DeSorbo told Page Six in January.

She stated that there was no bad blood between her and Denver, and that she still admires him.

“Andrea is incredible,” DeSorbo said.

“I can’t say enough good things about him.

For the time being, he’s stayed with me as a friend.”

She also revealed that she had a long-standing crush on Conover before they began dating.

Despite the fact that DeSorbo and Conover have known each other for years, the Summer House star revealed that no engagement announcement will be made anytime soon.

“I think it’d be crazy to make a big decision like that in the first six months of dating,” DeSorbo said.

“It’s not at all who we are.”

While she and Conover share similar values, she believes it is too early in their relationship to be…

