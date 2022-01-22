Paige DeSorbo has a boyfriend.

Summer House’s PAIGE DeSorbo is one of the show’s stars.

Here’s what we know about her love life.

Paige DeSorbo uploaded a photo of herself embracing Craig Conover, a star of Bravo’s Southern Charm, on December 21, 2021.

“Sew in love,” she wrote in the caption.

They are said to have started dating in October of 2021 after being close friends for many years.

“As they’ve spent more time together, their friendship has grown even more,” a source told Page Six.

Conover posted an image of the couple in front of a ski lift to his Instagram account on January 11, 2022, with the caption: “So I kinda love this stuff.”

He updated his profile the following day with more photos of the couple.

Paige DeSorbo, a reality television star and social media personality, was born on November 6, 1992.

Paige is a fashion host for Amazon Live and is based in New York.

She made her television debut in 2019 on Summer House, and she also appeared in the spin-off series Winter House.

Paige has more than 636K Instagram followers and regularly posts outfit and beauty photos to her social media accounts.

Perry Rahbar had previously been linked to Paige DeSorbo.

Perry is the co-founder, money manager, and CEO of dv01, a data management firm based in New York City.

Perry has received numerous technology awards for his work, including the Emory Entrepreneur Award for Financial Services and recognition as a Rising Star and Tech Trendsetter by HousingWire.

Paige deleted pictures of the two on social media after season five of Summer House ended in September 2020, sparking speculation that they had broken up.

She then went on to publicly confirm their breakup in October of the same year, revealing the news on the Giggly Squad podcast, which she co-hosts with her co-star Hannah.

