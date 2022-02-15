Paige DeSorbo Opens Up About Craig Conover and Kristin Cavallari’s Fight on ‘Summer House’

Paige DeSorbo Reveals Craig Conover and Kristin Cavallari Had a Feud Over Their Hookup on ‘Summer House’

Paige DeSorbo revealed on Summer House that Craig Conover and Kristin Cavallari had a conversation about whether or not they were dating.

Conover and Cavallari both denied hooking up prior to Season 6 of Summer House.

Conover then revealed on the show that he not only hooked up with Cavallari, but that he continued to hook up with her whenever he was in Nashville.

Conover and DeSorbo were casually dating when he said he and Cavallari hooked up.

Despite the fact that Conover did not appear in the most recent episode of Summer House, DeSorbo received a call from him early one morning, in which he revealed that he and Cavallari had fought over the hookup.

DeSorbo told Ciara Miller, “So much has happened to me this morning.”

“Craig called me at like 8 a.m., and I was like, ‘What the f*** is going on?'” she said, adding that she spoke with Conover for about an hour about “the Kristin stuff.”

“And I guess she texted him something like, ‘You’re not going to make me look like an idiot with her,'” DeSorbo said.

“And I’m like, ‘If you want her, go get her.'”

‘Just don’t make me look like a fool.'”

According to DeSorbo on Summer House, Conover claimed Cavallari lied about their hookup.

“And he was like, ‘OK, but you lied on Instagram,'” she went on.

“Like, ‘You can’t say you’ve never dated either of us,'” she says.

‘We f*****.'” Conover also mentioned Austen Kroll, who some speculated was the one who hooked up with Cavallari.

Conover also wanted to pay another visit to the house.

Meanwhile, DeSorbo and Andrea Denver grew closer in his absence.

“And he was asking so many questions about Andrea,” DeSorbo said.

Later, DeSorbo expressed her displeasure with the Conover and Cavallari situation to Amanda Batula.

“I was like, whatever, I don’t give a f***,” she said after revealing that Conover had called her at 8 a.m.

“I’m sick of it.”

If he’s with other girls, then join them.

Perhaps I’ll give Andrea a second chance.

He’s all over me at all times.

Perhaps that is the best course of action for me.”

During Conover’s call, however, Conover expressed his desire for DeSorbo to know that he adored her.

He was also curious about what was going on in Denver.

He…, she added.

