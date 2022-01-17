Paige DeSorbo, who plays Craig Conover on ‘Summer House,’ reveals what he eats on a daily basis.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE ARTICLE

Paige DeSorbo of Summer House and Craig Conover of Southern Charm confirmed their relationship late last year.

So far, things appear to be going well, as they are currently on a ski vacation in Aspen, Colorado.

DeSorbo admits that she and Conover are still getting to know each other, but she’s an expert on her new boyfriend’s eating habits.

When DeSorbo and Conover filmed Winter House in Stowe, Vermont last year, Bravo fans witnessed sparks fly between them.

After months of speculation, DeSorbo confirmed her relationship with Conover in October.

According to The Daily Dish, “It sounds so cliché, but Craig just gets me.”

“I don’t have to explain a lot of things to him because we see things in the same way.”

It just feels right, and it’s a lot of fun.”

After confirming the relationship, DeSorbo began posting about her relationship with Conover on Instagram Stories.

However, it wasn’t until December that the pair made their “grid official” announcement via an Instagram post.

DeSorbo and Conover were dressed up for a winter gala in Charleston, South Carolina, when the photo was taken.

“Sew in love,” she wrote in the caption, referring to her husband’s Sewing Down South company.

Conover’s first post featuring DeSorbo was from the winter gala in early January.

“Happy New Year from our family to yours,” the Southern Charm star wrote in his caption.

DeSorbo has already learned a lot about Conover’s eating habits just a few months into their relationship.

He’s in Charleston, and she’s in New York City, so they’re dating long distance.

As a result, DeSorbo keeps a “Craig cabinet” in her NYC apartment to ensure she’s ready for his visit.

When the Bravo star recently joined the Good Soup TikTok trend, she revealed a surprising food-related “Craig fact.” In the video, DeSorbo showed her boyfriend focused on the bowl in front of him and wrote, “He eats soup [every day].”

DeSorbo’s “Craig Cabinet” is filled with her boyfriend’s favorite snacks, she revealed during an Instagram AMA.

“He enjoys Mike and Ike [candy], which is disgusting, as well as popcorn, which we enjoy.

And this [cabinet]is for him alone,” DeSorbo explained.

According to the footage, the Southern Charm…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.