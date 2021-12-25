Paige Deville, 25, a former Gogglebox star, has revealed that she will be spending Christmas Day alone.

The 25-year-old actress admitted she’s fighting her “toughest battle” this holiday season, months after a squabble with her co-star Sally.

In September, the duo abruptly left the Channel 4 show, accusing it of providing “zero aftercare” and being “controlling” in a scathing social media message.

Paige and her mother had a long-running feud that had been kept hidden.

Paige wrote on Instagram, “I wasn’t going to post this on here, but it might help other people in the same situation,” implying that they have still not been able to make amends.

“I’m spending Christmas Day alone this year for a variety of reasons.”

“It’s my first time doing everything, but I’m optimistic, and my plan is to eat, drink, listen to music, watch movies, and have a good time.”

“Send me a message if you’re in the same boat as me; don’t feel alone, and let’s use social media to our advantage.”

In the United Kingdom, a suicide occurs every 90 minutes.

It has an impact on the lives of people from all walks of life, from the homeless and unemployed to builders and doctors, reality stars and footballers.

It is the leading cause of death among people under the age of 35, outnumbering both cancer and car accidents.

In addition, men are three times as likely as women to commit suicide.

It’s a taboo that threatens to continue its deadly rampage unless we all stand up and pay attention now.

That is why The Sun’s You’re Not Alone campaign was launched.

We can all help save lives by sharing practical advice, raising awareness, and breaking down the barriers that people face when discussing their mental health.

Let us all make a promise to ask for help when we need it and to be aware of others… You Are Not Alone.

The following organizations can assist you or someone you know who is struggling with mental health issues:

“Remember that God builds his strongest soldiers by putting them through the most difficult battles.

“Merry Christmas,” says the narrator.

She sent out the message with a photo of her Christmas tree in front of the fireplace and television.

Sally, the 25-year-old Brummie, was the first to leave Gogglebox, according to the Brummie.

“There have been problems within the family, and my mother was given an ultimatum,” she explained.

As a result of the decision, I no longer have any contact with her.

I believe that the decision is final.

It’s a terrible situation, but that’s life.”

Paige went on to tell BirminghamLive that when her mother was a child, she…

