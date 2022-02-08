‘Pajama Sam,’ ‘Spy Fox,’ and Other ‘Putt-Putt’ Games Will Be Coming to Nintendo Switch Soon — Here’s What You Should Know

‘Pajama Sam,’ ‘Spy Fox,’ and Other ‘Putt-Putt’ Games Are Coming to Nintendo Switch Soon — Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Fans of the Humongous Entertainment point-and-click adventure games from the 1990s are in for a treat this weekend.

In February, the game developer will release four classic titles from the Pajama Sam, Spy Fox, and Putt-Putt series on Nintendo Switch, allowing fans to relive their childhood.

Here’s a list of upcoming Nintendo eShop titles and when they’ll be available.

With its wide variety of adventure games for children, Humongous Entertainment dominated the edutainment genre in the 1990s.

With at least four games in each series, Pajama Sam, Spy Fox, Freddi Fish, and Putt-Putt were extremely popular.

Putt-Putt Saves the Zoo, Pajama Sam: Thunder and Lightning Aren’t So Frightening, Spy Fox in Dry Cereal, and Pajama Sam: No Need to Hide When It’s Dark Outside will all be getting Switch ports soon, according to Humongous Entertainment on Twitter.

In Putt-Putt Saves the Zoo (1995), an anthropomorphic car named Putt-Putt and his dog, Pep, assist in the preparations for the grand opening of the new Cartown Zoo and the recovery of several missing zoo animals.

Spy Fox in Dry Cereal (1997), on the other hand, introduces players to the titular Spy Fox, who sets out to foil a villain’s plan to eliminate all cow milk from the world.

The first of four main Pajama Sam games is Pajama Sam: No Need to Hide When It’s Dark Outside (1996).

In the game, a young boy named Sam decides to use his superhero-inspired equipment to confront his fear of the dark.

Pajama Sam: Thunder and Lightning Aren’t So Frightening (1998) is the sequel, in which Sam confronts his fear of thunderstorms.

The games Pajama Sam, Putt-Putt, and Spy Fox will be available on Nintendo Switch in February.

Humongous gives it a score of ten.

Fans can, however, pre-order all four titles now.

The games are currently on sale for (dollar)11.99 each, down from (dollar)14.99 at launch.

The sale is set to end on February 15th.

Now is the perfect time to stock up on these timeless classics.

