Palace Museum to partially reopen from May 1

China’s Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, will partially reopen from May 1, the first day of a five-day public holiday, according to a notice on its website.

Visitors need to make reservations online, and the daily number of visitors is limited to 5,000, said the notice.

Visitors also need to present their original identification cards and personal “health codes,” which can be applied for via a local health app, before entering the compound.

Those who are found to have body temperatures higher than 37.3 degrees Celsius or display symptoms of coughing and shortness of breath will be denied entry, read the notice.

Visitors are also required to wear face masks the whole duration of the visit and distance themselves from others. The indoor exhibition rooms and indoor service venues will remain closed for the moment, according to the notice.

The Palace Museum stopped admitting visitors from Jan. 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The year 2020 marks the 600th anniversary of the Forbidden City. The Palace Museum was built on the base of the former imperial compound in 1925.