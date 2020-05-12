Palate test app reveals what wine you’re most likely to enjoy based on your favourite food

When it comes to wine, most of us have a favourite we return to time and again as we know we’re unlikely to be disappointed.

But relying on a faithful Pinot Grigio or Shiraz when choosing a tipple could mean you’re missing out on trying something that may be even better suited to your taste.

Fortunately the experts behind wine app Pingza have shared a test that will help reveal the type of wine you are most likely to enjoy based on your love of other food and drink.

Shoppers who prefer zesty flavours like mango and passion fruit, for example, might want to pick up a bottle of rich and highly aromatic wine like those made with Gewürztraminer.

Those who reach for a crisp apple or creamy and smooth cheese cake would be better off with wines with a refreshing acidity, but a round mouthfeel, like a Chardonnay.

Pingza wine expert Tom Surgey told FEMAIL the mini-quiz is designed to suss out exactly what kind of wine drinker you are.

At the end, you’re given character traits – such as ‘light and easy-going’ or ‘elegant and energetic’ for white and red wine.

‘The eight questions carefully pinpoint your palate preferences, meaning it knows the wine you’ll enjoy, even if you don’t,’ Tom explained.

‘For instance, people who prefer delicate herbs like thyme, bay-leaf or basil will prefer wines made from subtly aromatic grapes like Melon de Bourgogne used in Muscadet (light and easy-going) rather than the full whack of herbaceous, floral Gewürztraminer (fruity and fragrant).

‘If you drink your coffee black or prefer strong tea then you like bitterness and astringency so you’ll probably like Chianti made of Sangiovese grapes or red Bordeaux (elegant and energetic).

‘Others are more obvious; your preference for fruit naturally indicates the type of fruit flavours you’ll enjoy.

‘For example, bananas and mangos show tropical fruit preference for New World Chardonnay like those from Argentina, compared to people preferring apples and pears who Pingza recommends would enjoy a crisp Chablis.’

Once you’ve deduced the type of wine you’re likely to enjoy coiffing, the app shows you the supermarkets with the best deal on that variety, from Aldi and Lidl to Waitrose, Ocado and Marks and Spencer.

You can then either jump online and order a few bottles – if you’re lucky enough to get a delivery slot right now – or pick one up at your local branch when you’re next shopping for essentials.

Pingza is available on the Apple app store, Google Play, or https://www.pingzawine.com/