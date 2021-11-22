Pallant House, Chichester, review: Hockney to Himid: 60 Years of Tradition and Rebellion in Prints

Pallant House, Chichester, review: 60 years of tradition and rebellion in prints, Hockney to Himid, Pallant House, Chichester

The exhibition exemplifies the spirit of free exchange between tradition and rebellion, individuality and collaboration, which has made artists’ prints such fertile ground in the postwar and beyond.

This exhibition, which spans 60 years of British printmaking and is entirely drawn from Pallant House Gallery’s own collection, stokes the flames of innovation through democracy and accessibility.

Interestingly, nearly all of the 100 or so works on display were acquired thanks to the generosity of teachers Mark Golder and Brian Thompson, whose monthly gift of £225 has allowed the gallery to acquire 500 prints by David Hockney, Barbara Hepworth, Lucian Freud, and Lubaina Himid, to name a few.

The show exemplifies the spirit of free exchange between tradition and rebellion, individuality and collaboration, which has made artists’ prints such fertile ground in the postwar period and beyond.

Screenprinting’s commercial associations made it an ideal vehicle for the 1960s and 1970s’ mold-breaking artists, and Eduardo Paolozzi pushes the boundaries of art in screenprints of collaged designs that bear no trace of the artist’s hand.

Hockney transforms found objects into deeply personal images that reflect the artist’s experiences as a young gay man by combining them with etched drawings.

Hockney’s prints, placed near works by fellow student RB Kitaj and their tutor at the RCA Julian Trevelyan, nod to the chains of influence between generations, but also among groups of artists, according to curator Louise Weller.

Printmaking, more than any other medium, necessitates and thrives on collaborative effort and expertise, with artists and master printmakers developing long-term and often close relationships.

Curwen Studio and Kelpra Studio in London, which opened in the late 1950s, aimed to foster precisely this dynamic: it was a set-up that encouraged innovation, particularly in the introduction of color, as seen in Howard Hodgkin’s hand-colored prints from the 1960s.

Curwen Studio set up shop in St Ives before moving to London.

Several St Ives artists, including Barbara Hepworth, Patrick Heron, Sandra Blow, and Wilhelmina Barns-Graham, experimented with printmaking for the first time, and their close-knit community was evoked in a room of works by Hepworth, Patrick Heron, Sandra Blow, and Wilhelmina Barns-Graham, among others.

Figure takes the place of abstraction in this piece.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Pallant House, Chichester, review: 60 years of tradition and rebellion in prints, Hockney to Himid, Pallant House, Chichester