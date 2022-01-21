Pam and Tommy hired a second actor to play Sebastian Stan’s penis, as well as four puppeteers to move it around.

Pam and Tommy hired a second actor solely to play Sebastian Stan’s penis, as well as four puppeteers to move it around.

A PENIS has been cast in a hilariously unexpected role on the brand new series Pam andamp; Tommy.

Yes, Tommy Lee’s genitalia were cast separately to ensure the highest level of detail.

The series will focus on actress Pamela Anderson’s infamous relationship with Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

After falling in love with Pamela, Tommy has a long discussion with his member in the series.

The hilarious scene is from his autobiography Tommyland, and his ‘penis’ even has its own voice, which is provided by none other than Jason Mantzoukas.

“As much as I’d like to take credit for that, I was simply adapting a chapter from [Lee’s] memoir,” said Robert Siegel, the series’ creator.

“I believe it is a first [for television],” she says.

“There was gentle pushback, because when a talking penis is presented to you, you have to push back a little,” he continued.

Hulu, on the other hand, was a huge help.”

The writer went on to say that filming the scene was difficult and that FOUR puppeteers were needed.

“You have four puppeteers working with an animatronic penis,” he explained.

“And then, how much is too much, and do you lose his emotional torment of what’s going on?”

Pamela Anderson is played by Lily James, and Tommy Lee is played by Sebastian Stan.

“By the end of it, I treated it like it was an intimate buddy conversation that one might have when they’re falling in love,” Sebastian said of the bizarre scene.

Pam and Tommy will be released in February and will focus on the infamous sex tape leak of the 1990s.

On February 2, 2022, Hulu will premiere Pam andamp; Tommy.

The first two episodes will be broadcast on Disney(plus) in the United Kingdom on the same day.