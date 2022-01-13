‘Pam and Tommy’ is available on Netflix.

‘Pam and Tommy’: How to Watch

Pam and Tommy, Hulu’s much-anticipated new series, stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan in “the greatest love story ever sold.”

After their sex tape was leaked, Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee went through a total real-life rollercoaster, which is chronicled in the miniseries.

Pam and Tommy’s story will span eight episodes, beginning with the events leading up to the leaked sex tape and ending with the chaotic, media-frenzied aftermath.

The first three episodes of the show will be released on February 1st.

Following the premiere, new episodes will be released weekly on Hulu.

As the iconic ’90s couple, James and Stan practically steal the show, but this series also features a slew of familiar faces sporting retro makeovers.

Along with his executive producer credit, Seth Rogen will play Rand Gauthier, and Nick Offerman will play his sidekick.

In addition to Andrew Dice Clay, Mozhan Marn, Spencer Granese, Taylor Schilling, and Pepi Sonuga, the new Hulu miniseries stars Andrew Dice Clay, Mozhan Marn, Spencer Granese, Taylor Schilling, and Pepi Sonuga.

Hulu will be the only place to watch this eight-episode miniseries.

Pam and Tommy, as well as other Hulu miniseries such as The Act, Little Fires Everywhere, I Am the Night, and others, are available to Hulu subscribers.

Hulu subscriptions start at (dollar)7 per month for an ad-supported plan, but new customers can try out the service for free for 30 days.

