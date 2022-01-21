‘Pam and Tommy’ series is’very painful’ for Pamela Anderson, according to a source.

According to a source, Pamela Anderson finds the ‘Pam and Tommy’ series’very painful.’

Pamela Anderson can’t understand how the upcoming Hulu series Pam and Tommy was approved without her input.

And as the premiere date approaches, the Baywatch star is experiencing “very painful” emotions.

According to ET, the 54-year-old blonde bombshell is still coming to terms with the fact that a show about one of her most vulnerable periods in life was adapted into a limited series for Netflix.

“The upcoming Pam and Tommy Hulu series has been very painful for Pamela Anderson and anyone who loves her,” a source tells ET.

Anderson’s marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has been dubbed “The greatest love story ever sold,” and the first three episodes of the series premiere on Wednesday, Feb.

2, with new episodes available on Hulu every week.

An extended trailer was released earlier this month, depicting a different side of Anderson and Lee’s infamous sex tape scandal and the intense roller-coaster ride the couple went through after the infamous sex tape was leaked.

After marrying in Mexico after dating for less than a week, the actress and rock star’s budding relationship became instant tabloid fodder.

Anderson, who has two sons with Lee, Brandon and Dylan, says she has no regrets in her life, except for one dark moment, according to ET.

“Pamela has no regrets in her life,” the source said, “but this burglary is the only thing she would probably erase.”

She still feels betrayed to this day.

It reminds her of a particularly difficult period in her life.”

Former employee Rand Gauthier (Seth Rogen) and his friend Uncle Miltie (Nick Offerman) devise a scheme to steal a massive safe from Anderson and Lee’s house in the latest trailer.

The couple’s sex tape from their honeymoon in 1995 was discovered in the safe.

Gauthier and Miltie try to sell the tape, and despite the fact that the internet is still in its infancy, they succeed.

Later in the trailer, Anderson is seen on the set of Baywatch, wearing her trademark red swimsuit and stumbling upon the cast and crew huddled around a TV.

