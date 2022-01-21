Pamela Anderson ditches her wedding ring and her makeup for a date with a friend and their dog just days before filing for divorce.

PAMELA Anderson took a relaxing dog walk just days before filing for divorce from her fifth husband, ditching her makeup and wedding ring.

After only one year together, the former Playboy model and her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst called it quits.

While walking her golden retriever and grabbing coffee with a friend this week, Pamela, 54, went for a natural look.

In a white short-sleeved t-shirt dress, flip flops, and reading glasses, the Baywatch star appeared very relaxed.

As she petted her furry friend and chatted with her companion, the actress let her wavy blonde hair fall loosely by her shoulders.

Pamela, on the other hand, made it clear that her marriage was over by removing her wedding ring.

The Home Improvement star and her bodyguard husband Dan Hayhurst had broken up earlier this week, according to reports.

After only a few months together, the couple tied the knot in December 2020.

Pamela Anderson and her fifth husband are no longer together, according to Rolling Stone, who claims that their love “fizzled out” over time.

“Pamela loves as authentically as she lives,” an insider told the publication, and her “pandemic whirlwind” romance with Dan is over.

After spending a lot of time together in lockdown during the early days of the Covid pandemic, they fell in love.

Anderson told the Daily Mail at the time, “I’m exactly where I need to be – in the arms of a man who truly loves me.”

During their 2020 wedding, which was officiated by a local pastor, the two read each other traditional vows.

The beauty was seen carrying a small bouquet of pink and white roses while wearing a white short-sleeved dress and a large veil.

In a pair of black pants and an unbuttoned shirt, the groom was more relaxed.

Pamela told the outlet, “I am in love.”

We married on Christmas Eve with the blessings of both our families, and everyone we know is overjoyed for us.

“I married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago; this is also where my parents married and are still married.”

“It’s as if I’ve completed a circle.”

The wedding cake was a two-tiered vegan cake with handblown glass deer, pine tree, and glittery heart toppers.

“The one year together has felt like seven – like dog years,” the actress said, despite the fact that they met at the beginning of the pandemic lockdown earlier that year.

Pamela had married six times in her life…

